XRP Ledger Hits $131.6M RWA Record as SEC Eyes XRP ETF

XRP Ledger Hits Record $131.6M RWA Market Cap
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) continues to demonstrate its growing influence in the world of tokenized assets.
According to Messari’s State of XRP Ledger Q2 2025 Report, the XRPL closed the second quarter with an all-time high Real-World Asset (RWA) market capitalization of $131.6 million. This milestone comes on the heels of a series of high-profile RWA issuances, which were first announced at the XRPL Apex event held in Singapore in June 2025.
Per the report, “In March, real-world asset analytics platform RWA.XYZ integrated the XRPL, allowing users to see key metrics regarding RWAs issued on the network. To date, 13 RWAs have been integrated onto RWA.XYZ on the XRPL, though more integrations are planned.”
The latest wave of tokenized assets highlights the XRPL’s expanding use cases beyond traditional cryptocurrency trading. Among the notable issuances, Ondo’s OUSG tokenized treasury fund has emerged as a significant player, offering investors blockchain-based exposure to diversified treasury holdings.
The fund aims to combine the transparency and efficiency of the XRPL with the stability of U.S. government securities, catering to both institutional and retail investors.
Global investment giant Guggenheim also made waves by issuing digital commercial paper on XRPL, tokenizing short-term debt to harness its speed, low fees, and instant settlement, signaling rising institutional confidence in XRPL for complex financial products.
On the ither hand, Ctrl Alt expanded the XRPL’s RWA ecosystem by introducing tokenized real estate, allowing investors to gain fractional ownership in high-value properties.
This innovation brings liquidity, accessibility, and transparency to a traditionally illiquid market, bridging tangible assets with blockchain and broadening XRPL’s appeal to investors seeking security and growth.
Therefore, the surge in RWA market cap highlights XRPL’s growing dominance in real-world asset tokenization. Analysts see the ledger emerging as a key bridge between traditional finance and decentralized technology, with new asset launches and rising adoption positioning it as a pivotal force in the next wave of financial innovation.
Wall Street Gears Up for XRP: SEC Accepts Filing for Defiance Leveraged Long & Income XRP ETF
In a significant development for the cryptocurrency market, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially accepted the filing for the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income XRP ETF by Tidal Trust II.
This move marks a pivotal moment in the integration of digital assets into traditional financial markets.
A Bold Step into Crypto ETFs
The proposed ETF aims to provide investors with 150% to 200% leveraged exposure to daily XRP price movements, utilizing an options-based income strategy.
This approach combines aggressive growth potential with mechanisms designed to generate consistent income, such as credit call spreads, to enhance returns while mitigating some of the risks associated with leveraged positions.
Unlike traditional crypto ETFs tied to spot or futures markets, this fund adopts a cross-ETP strategy by investing in existing XRP exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed globally. This approach enhances liquidity, diversifies exposure, and creates a bridge between U.S. and international markets, potentially redefining institutional and retail access to XRP.
Therefore, the SEC’s acceptance of Tidal Trust II’s XRP ETF filing comes at a time when regulatory attitudes toward cryptocurrencies are showing signs of softening, fueling fresh optimism for XRP’s future. This development could pave the way for broader institutional adoption of XRP, attracting investors who were previously hesitant due to regulatory uncertainties.
Conclusion
The SEC’s acceptance of the Defiance Leveraged Long & Income XRP ETF filing signals more than just another financial product entering the market, it reflects a turning point in how Wall Street views XRP and digital assets at large.
By blending leveraged exposure with income-generating strategies, the ETF offers both institutional and retail investors a new gateway into one of crypto’s most closely watched assets.
Conversely, the record $131.6M RWA market cap marks XRPL’s evolution from a payments network to a full financial ecosystem. With tokenized treasuries, commercial paper, and real estate live, XRPL is proving its capacity to host diverse, institution-grade assets, delivering the speed, low cost, and scalability traditional markets lack.
Source: https://coinpaper.com/10789/xrp-ledger-rockets-to-record-high-131-6-m-rwa-market-cap-sec-receives-tidal-trust-ii-xrp-etf