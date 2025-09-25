The post XRP Ledger Launches Its First Native Stablecoin: A Historic Milestone — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger has just reached a turning point in its history with the launch of its first native stablecoin. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader expansion for the XRP Ledger, positioning it as a serious player in the race to blend global liquidity with everyday usability. Why A Native Stablecoin Matters For XRP The recent launch of the first native stablecoin for XRP on the Flare Network marks a significant development for the XRP ecosystem. Onur, a trader and ambassador to NEARProtocol and Somnia_Network, has mentioned on X that the new stablecoin is designed to provide extra utility for XRP and create new liquidity rails for holders. It is worth noting that this initiative is part of Flare Network’s broader strategy to expand the utility of FAssets adoption.  Onur also drew attention to the stablecoin design, which is based on a battle-tested collateralized Debt position (CDP) and stability pool model. He also sees this as a first step toward a more self-sustaining DeFi layer on Flare, where liquidity is generated natively rather than depending solely on external assets. Onur concludes by expressing his curiosity about the level of demand from XRP holders for liquidity without selling for this new product. Based on a new report highlighted by a technical analyst, ALLINCRYPTO, Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger as a top-tier platform for institutional DeFi. In addition, the report reveals significant milestones, including securing over $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranking among the top real-world asset tokenization activities. Meanwhile, the report also confirms that zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are currently being developed for the XRPL to strike a balance between user privacy, regulatory compliance, and scalability. Major Analysts Are Now Targeting XRP An Italian crypto expert, Fabio Zuccara, has drawn attention to a shift in the market’s perception of XRP, referencing… The post XRP Ledger Launches Its First Native Stablecoin: A Historic Milestone — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger has just reached a turning point in its history with the launch of its first native stablecoin. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader expansion for the XRP Ledger, positioning it as a serious player in the race to blend global liquidity with everyday usability. Why A Native Stablecoin Matters For XRP The recent launch of the first native stablecoin for XRP on the Flare Network marks a significant development for the XRP ecosystem. Onur, a trader and ambassador to NEARProtocol and Somnia_Network, has mentioned on X that the new stablecoin is designed to provide extra utility for XRP and create new liquidity rails for holders. It is worth noting that this initiative is part of Flare Network’s broader strategy to expand the utility of FAssets adoption.  Onur also drew attention to the stablecoin design, which is based on a battle-tested collateralized Debt position (CDP) and stability pool model. He also sees this as a first step toward a more self-sustaining DeFi layer on Flare, where liquidity is generated natively rather than depending solely on external assets. Onur concludes by expressing his curiosity about the level of demand from XRP holders for liquidity without selling for this new product. Based on a new report highlighted by a technical analyst, ALLINCRYPTO, Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger as a top-tier platform for institutional DeFi. In addition, the report reveals significant milestones, including securing over $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranking among the top real-world asset tokenization activities. Meanwhile, the report also confirms that zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are currently being developed for the XRPL to strike a balance between user privacy, regulatory compliance, and scalability. Major Analysts Are Now Targeting XRP An Italian crypto expert, Fabio Zuccara, has drawn attention to a shift in the market’s perception of XRP, referencing…

XRP Ledger has just reached a turning point in its history with the launch of its first native stablecoin. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader expansion for the XRP Ledger, positioning it as a serious player in the race to blend global liquidity with everyday usability.

Why A Native Stablecoin Matters For XRP

The recent launch of the first native stablecoin for XRP on the Flare Network marks a significant development for the XRP ecosystem. Onur, a trader and ambassador to NEARProtocol and Somnia_Network, has mentioned on X that the new stablecoin is designed to provide extra utility for XRP and create new liquidity rails for holders. It is worth noting that this initiative is part of Flare Network’s broader strategy to expand the utility of FAssets adoption. 

Onur also drew attention to the stablecoin design, which is based on a battle-tested collateralized Debt position (CDP) and stability pool model. He also sees this as a first step toward a more self-sustaining DeFi layer on Flare, where liquidity is generated natively rather than depending solely on external assets. Onur concludes by expressing his curiosity about the level of demand from XRP holders for liquidity without selling for this new product.

Based on a new report highlighted by a technical analyst, ALLINCRYPTO, Ripple is positioning the XRP Ledger as a top-tier platform for institutional DeFi. In addition, the report reveals significant milestones, including securing over $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranking among the top real-world asset tokenization activities.

Meanwhile, the report also confirms that zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are currently being developed for the XRPL to strike a balance between user privacy, regulatory compliance, and scalability.

Major Analysts Are Now Targeting XRP

An Italian crypto expert, Fabio Zuccara, has drawn attention to a shift in the market’s perception of XRP, referencing bold price predictions from major market voices on Wall Street. These forecasts, which place XRP’s potential value between $10,000 and $35,000, are not mere random speculation.

Zuccara’s core argument is that the adoption of XRPL for RWAs is poised for an explosion. He points to the $653.39 trillion global real estate market, which is preparing to migrate onto the XRPL through Real token. The token was launched with a phase one supply of just 100 million tokens, with a remarkable 80% already burned. Specifically, this extreme scarcity creates the foundation for a massive supply squeeze. 

Zuccara illustrates this with a compelling calculation that if a mere 1% of the $650 trillion market flows through the XRPL, the value of the Real token could surge from its current price of $0.023 to $64,500. However, this kind of supply shock could unfold overnight, positioning the REAL Token as the premier RWA and DeFi asset on the XRP Ledger.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/xrp-news/xrpl-first-native-stablecoin/

