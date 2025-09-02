XRP Ledger Mentioned in BRICS Report: Is It the Future of Trade Finance?

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 18:59
TLDR

  • The BRICS economic report explicitly mentions the XRP Ledger in relation to trade finance solutions.
  • The report highlights the XRP Ledger’s escrow model as a potential tool for improving settlement efficiency in cross-border trade.
  • BRICS is considering developing an in-house blockchain system while acknowledging the technical capabilities of the XRP Ledger.
  • Smart contracts and automated processes are emphasized as central components for reducing errors and costs in trade finance.
  • The inclusion of the XRP Ledger in the report suggests its growing relevance in global financial infrastructure.

A recent BRICS economic report has explicitly mentioned the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as part of its exploration into blockchain technology. The report, focusing on digital trade settlements and trade finance, highlights how the XRP Ledger’s escrow system is a viable model for cross-border transactions. This marks a significant acknowledgment of XRP Ledger’s role in global trade infrastructure.

XRP Ledger’s Role in Trade Finance

The BRICS report discusses the importance of smart contracts and escrow-like systems in trade finance. It directly references the XRP Ledger’s escrow model, noting how it could enhance settlement efficiency. The mention is seen as an endorsement of the XRP Ledger’s technical potential in automating cross-border trade processes.

The report specifically highlights the XRPL as a potential solution for escrow accounts. These accounts could hold funds to guarantee availability when conditions are met, supporting automated payment disbursement. This approach could streamline trade finance by reducing the time and complexity involved in settlements.

The mention of XRP Ledger in this context serves as an example of how blockchain technology can improve trade processes. By using the XRP Ledger’s smart contract capabilities, BRICS could potentially reduce errors and disputes in trade finance. The report underscores that the XRP Ledger is an example of blockchain-based mechanisms that could increase settlement efficiency.

BRICS Considers Its Own Blockchain System

While the XRP Ledger is cited, the BRICS report also discusses the need for an internal smart contract system. This signals that BRICS might consider building a proprietary blockchain infrastructure. Experts suggest that BRICS could either develop its own platform or adapt an existing framework, such as the XRP Ledger.

The report mentions the possibility of a controlled, in-house system to manage trade settlements. This would give BRICS countries more flexibility in governance and compliance. The reference to the XRP Ledger may indicate that BRICS recognizes the value of existing blockchain systems but still wants to retain control over its network.

The inclusion of the XRP Ledger as a reference in the report shows how BRICS is exploring various blockchain options. It highlights that BRICS is considering a range of solutions to meet its goals of reducing reliance on Western financial systems. However, the decision to build a proprietary system could lead to a more customized solution suited to BRICS’ unique needs.

The Future of Trade Finance and the XRP Ledger

The BRICS report also addresses the broader benefits of smart contracts for trade finance. These contracts could automate various processes, reducing costs and minimizing errors. The XRP Ledger is highlighted as one potential solution to improve trade efficiency, but BRICS may still opt for a custom-built system.

In conclusion, the BRICS report positions the XRP Ledger as an example of blockchain technology capable of enhancing trade finance. The inclusion of the XRP Ledger reflects its growing influence in digital finance. Whether BRICS will develop its own blockchain or utilize the XRP Ledger remains an important question for the future.

The post XRP Ledger Mentioned in BRICS Report: Is It the Future of Trade Finance? appeared first on CoinCentral.

