XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth

MPT amendment activation on XRP Ledger promises streamlined token management. Enosys Loans allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without selling. XRP ecosystem experiences strong growth with new accounts and futures volume. According to XRPScan, the "Multi-Purpose Tokens" (MPT) amendment on the XRP Ledger is approaching its activation date. The XLS-33 amendment, now in its final 14-day activation period, is set to officially take effect on October 1, 2025. After achieving majority support, this update promises to simplify token usage on the network, especially for common use cases such as stablecoins. The MPT is designed to simplify the token management process through the introduction of a new form of fungible token that does not have to be implemented in the same complex system. It proposes a unilateral relationship to be implemented instead of the two-way trust lines. MPTs will as well make it possible to store metadata directly on the XRP Ledger, which will guarantee the impossibility of any further changes once it is established. This step is contrary to the classical IOU system, which presupposes the bilateral debt relations. The MPT system will complement IOUs by making token interactions simple, which will enable two systems to interact within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Also Read: PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will CAKE Hit $3.00 Soon? Enosys Launches DeFi Protocol for XRP Holders In a significant move for decentralized finance (DeFi), Enosys has launched a new protocol, Enosys Loans, that allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without the need to sell their assets. This new protocol on Flare called a collateralized debt position (CDP) is an active protocol on Flare that introduces new collateralized coins called FXRP, which is a wrapped version of XRP and can be borrowed by users as stablecoins. Enosys Loans empowers the owners of XRP to access liquidity without selling off their XRP. Along with this, the protocol will also have staked XRP (stXRP) in the future, expanding its functionality. The new development not only enhances the utility of XRP within the DeFi sphere but also brings it out of the traditional payment use. Under the decentralized oracles provided by Flare, the system will have proper maintenance of collateral values and stablecoins pegged to $1. XRP Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth The XRP ecosystem is showing significant signs of growth. XRPScan reports that nearly 4,000 new accounts were created in just one day, signaling increased activity. Moreover, the recent report issued by Coinbase reveals the good results of the XRP futures that have already achieved the volume of notional of $1.9 billion and 1.6 million contracts traded within only one month. This influx means that there is increased institutional and retail investor interest in XRP, which only deepens its market penetration in the digital asset market. XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 21:18
