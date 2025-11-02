XRP Ledger Records Sharp Rise in Transactions Despite October Drop

TLDR

XRP Ledger recorded an 8.9% increase in average daily transactions during Q3 2025, rising from 1.6 million to 1.8 million.

NFT activity on the platform surged 51.1% quarter-over-quarter, with average daily NFT transactions jumping from 50,400 to 76,100.

Average daily NFT mint transactions climbed 70.8% during the quarter, increasing from 37,800 to 64,600.

Active sender addresses on XRP Ledger grew 15.4% from 21,900 to 25,300, while total new addresses surged 46.3% to 447,200.

XRP token closed Q3 at an all-time high of $2.85, representing a 27.2% quarterly gain and outperforming major cryptocurrencies.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) recorded increased network activity during the third quarter of 2025, according to a Messari report. Daily transactions rose 8.9% while NFT activity jumped 51.1% during the period. The network also saw strong growth in user addresses and engagement metrics.

Network Activity Shows Consistent Growth

Average daily transactions on the XRP Ledger increased from 1.6 million in Q2 to 1.8 million in Q3. This represents an 8.9% quarter-over-quarter rise in transaction volume. The XRP Ledger data confirms sustained user activity across the network.

The average daily active sender addresses increased by 15.4% during the same period. The metric rose from 21,900 to 25,300 addresses. Meanwhile, the total number of new addresses surged 46.3% to reach 447,200.

The total number of addresses on the XRP Ledger grew 6.1% to 6.9 million. However, the average daily number of receiver addresses declined by 30.1%, from 72,000 to 50,300. Messari attributed this pattern to distribution events, such as airdrops.

The report noted that active receiver addresses outnumbered sender addresses for the fifth consecutive quarter. This trend typically indicates airdrop campaigns where many wallets receive tokens from a small number of senders. The Midnight network conducted a snapshot in June for its NIGHT token airdrop targeting XRP Ledger users.

NFT Transactions Surge on XRP Ledger Platform

NFT activity on the XRP Ledger experienced substantial growth during Q3 2025. Average daily NFT transactions jumped from 50,400 to 76,100, representing a 51.1% increase. The network’s minting activity primarily drove the surge.

Average daily NFT mint transactions climbed 70.8% during the quarter. The metric rose from 37,800 to 64,600 mint transactions per day. Other NFT transaction types remained relatively stable throughout the period.

The Midnight airdrop required XRPL users to hold more than $100 worth of XRP. The claim period ran from August 5 to October 4. This distribution event contributed to the overall network activity during the quarter.

XRP Token Performance and Market Dynamics

XRP closed the third quarter at an all-time high of $2.85. The price represented a 27.2% increase from the previous quarter. The XRP Ledger’s native token outperformed major cryptocurrencies during this period.

The circulating market capitalization of XRP price rose 29% to $170.3 billion. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana collectively posted a 13.3% gain in market capitalization. XRP’s performance exceeded the broader market trend during Q3.

However, XRP declined 12% in October to around $2.50. The downturn followed hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve. Heavy selling pressure affected the token’s recent momentum.

Crypto analyst Scott Melker questioned the current utility of XRP in the market. He noted that major financial firms, such as SWIFT and Western Union, are exploring alternative payment networks. Some community members defended XRP as a neutral bridge currency for cross-border transfers.

Melker acknowledged the technical strengths of the XRP Ledger but expressed skepticism about long-term value. The debate around XRP’s real-world utility intensified during the October price decline. The XRP Ledger continues to process millions of daily transactions despite ongoing market discussions.

