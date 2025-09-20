XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Accounts as Flare Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin

AltcoinsBlockchain

The XRP Ledger has crossed an adoption milestone with more than 7 million active accounts, and now a fresh development on the Flare Network could accelerate its role in decentralized finance: the launch of the first stablecoin backed directly by XRP.

The new product is powered by Enosys Liquity V2, a reengineered version of the Liquity protocol adapted for Flare. Instead of Ethereum, XRP now serves as the core collateral, giving holders a way to generate a stable asset without cashing out of their long-term positions.

Holders of FXRP, stXRP, wFLR, and other tokenized assets can lock them into the system’s Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs). In return, they mint stablecoins while still maintaining exposure to XRP.

A DeFi Toolkit for XRP

The design leans on Flare’s Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for pricing data and includes safety pools and locked asset loans to maintain stability. On top of that, users earn rFLR rewards, layering incentives over functionality.

The appeal is clear: XRP investors can unlock liquidity while using stablecoins for payments, lending, trading, or even NFT purchases. As Flare CEO Hugo Philion put it, the model helps XRP integrate into the broader digital economy rather than just being a settlement asset.

Institutional and Ecosystem Impact

The system is already attracting attention. Everything Blockchain has begun using Flare’s XRP framework for treasury management, signaling that the model could resonate with corporate players as well as retail. By making XRP a viable collateral asset for stablecoins, Flare and Enosys are positioning it as part of a broader DeFi infrastructure rather than a stand-alone token.

What It Means for XRP’s Future

For the XRP community, the timing is significant. The ledger’s adoption metrics are trending higher, and this launch gives holders new reasons to stay engaged. Instead of selling XRP to access liquidity, investors can now recycle it into DeFi strategies — a shift that could make XRP more central to stablecoin settlement and decentralized markets.

Taken together, the account milestone and the arrival of an XRP-backed stablecoin represent more than incremental progress. They mark a turning point where XRP evolves from a transactional token into a backbone of decentralized financial activity.

