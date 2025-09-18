XRP Ledger Upgrade Progress Puts $3.06 Resistance in Focus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:19
  • XRPL Hub upgrade enhances validator connectivity and reliability for institutions
  • XRP price trends show cautious optimism with resistance near $3.06 and support at $2.98
  • Technical indicators signal mild momentum as RSI holds neutral and MACD shows gains

Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has shared a fresh update on the ongoing XRP Ledger (XRPL) upgrade. 

In a tweet on X today, he said “It’s going awesome! Here’s the past week,” highlighting steady progress on the XRPL Hub. The Hub, first unveiled on August 26, is designed to enhance network performance and reliability for institutional users.

While testing experienced minor setbacks, the upgrade promises a faster, more stable, and more reliable infrastructure, potentially transforming how banks and large financial institutions interact with the XRP network.

What the XRPL Hub Brings to the Table

The XRPL Hub functions as a powerful server enhancing validator connectivity and network reliability. Consequently, it reduces the risk of outages and improves transaction load times. This improvement is particularly significant for institutions that demand uninterrupted access to financial services. 

Moreover, the upgrade is a personal initiative from Schwartz rather than a standard Ripple product, highlighting his confidence in XRPL’s potential. By independently boosting the ecosystem, Schwartz underscores a long-term commitment to benefiting the XRP community and strengthening the network’s institutional adoption.

XRP is currently trading at $3.02, reflecting a 1.3% increase in the past 24 hours. The price movement shows moderate upward momentum, with higher lows indicating sustained buying interest. Key support sits around $2.98, while immediate resistance appears just above $3.06. 

If XRP breaks past this resistance, further upward movement is likely. However, a retracement could retest the $2.98 support level. Trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $4.81 billion, demonstrating active market participation. The circulating supply of 59.72 billion XRP, nearly 60% of the total 100 billion supply, continues to influence market dynamics.

Technical Indicators Suggest Cautious Optimism

The MACD indicator shows mild positive momentum, suggesting potential for short-term gains. Buying pressure remains present but not overwhelmingly strong, leaving room for price fluctuations. 

The RSI is around 54.18, indicating neutral sentiment. Consequently, XRP is neither overbought nor oversold, but market watchers should monitor shifts toward extreme values, which could signal trend reversals.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-price-eyes-breakout-above-3-xrpl-hub-upgrade-progresses/

