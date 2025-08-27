XRP Ledger Utility Jumps in Messari Q2 Report, XRP Price Follows

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/27 13:40
TLDR:

  • XRP price rose 7.1 percent QoQ in Q2 2025, driven by growing circulation and renewed demand.
  • RLUSD stablecoin soared 49.4 percent QoQ to $65.9M cap, becoming XRPL’s largest stablecoin.
  • RWA market cap topped $131.6M in Q2, led by bonds, real estate and tokenized funds on XRPL.
  • XRPL launched its EVM sidechain on June 30, opening doors for Ethereum-style apps in XRPL.

Things are shifting quickly on the XRP Ledger. XRP is seeing renewed traction. More real-world assets are moving onto the network. 

Developers now have access to Ethereum-style tools through XRPL’s new sidechain. It feels like the groundwork for a wider phase of growth is being laid.

Messari’s latest report points to clear momentum. Utility is spreading across stablecoins, tokenized assets, and protocol infrastructure. XRP’s price moved higher as steady demand and controlled supply changes pushed market value upward.

Stablecoins expanded at pace during the quarter. Real-world asset tokenization gained fresh ground. And with the EVM sidechain now active, Ethereum developers have a new path into XRPL, a shift that ties directly to rising interest in crypto, price action, and the network’s shifting role.

Crypto Price and XRP Market Momentum

Messari reports a 7.1 percent quarter-on-quarter gain in XRP’s price. That gain reflected both steady demand and a 1.4 percent rise in circulating supply. XRP remains the fourth-largest crypto by market cap, $132 billion by quarter-end. 

Transaction fees on XRPL continue to burn XRP gradually. Yet monthly escrow releases by Ripple counterbalance this burn, keeping supply relatively stable.

Payments and OfferCreate transactions remain the bulk of activity. NFT minting exploded, with daily average mint transactions rising ten-fold in Q2. That lifted daily NFT volumes from about 15,000 to roughly 50,000. 

This uptick signals growing user activity and potential future demand pressure on price.

Crypto Expansion via Stablecoins, RWAs, and EVM Sidechain

Stablecoin activity surged on XRPL. RLUSD led the pack, hitting $65.9 million in market cap, a 49.4 percent boost quarter-on-quarter. Several new stablecoins launched too: Circle’s USDC, Braza’s USDB, Schuman’s EURØP, and StraitsX’s XSGD earning fresh use cases.

Real-world asset tokenization also spiked. XRPL closed Q2 with all-time-high RWA market cap of $131.6 million. This came after announcements at the XRPL Apex event in Singapore, forondO’s OUSG tokenized treasury fund, Guggenheim’s digital commercial paper, and real-estate tokens from Ctrl Alt.

The EVM sidechain launched on June 30. That opens XRPL up to Ethereum-style development and dApps. Rippled v2.5.0 shipped two new tools: a permissioned DEX for credentialed trading and TokenEscrow support for IOUs and multi-purpose tokens. These steps expand XRPL’s toolkit and may drive new price and adoption trends.

The post XRP Ledger Utility Jumps in Messari Q2 Report, XRP Price Follows appeared first on Blockonomi.

