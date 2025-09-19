The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is entering a new evolutionary phase with the introduction of the XLS-86 amendment, which brings a firewall layer directly at the protocol level. For years, crypto investors and institutions have raised concerns over scams and network vulnerabilities that erode confidence in blockchain technology. With this new amendment, XRPL is positioning itself […]The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is entering a new evolutionary phase with the introduction of the XLS-86 amendment, which brings a firewall layer directly at the protocol level. For years, crypto investors and institutions have raised concerns over scams and network vulnerabilities that erode confidence in blockchain technology. With this new amendment, XRPL is positioning itself […]

XRP Ledger XLS-86 Amendment Introduces New Firewall Layer – What To Expect

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 05:00
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is entering a new evolutionary phase with the introduction of the XLS-86 amendment, which brings a firewall layer directly at the protocol level. For years, crypto investors and institutions have raised concerns over scams and network vulnerabilities that erode confidence in blockchain technology. With this new amendment, XRPL is positioning itself as one of the most secure and institution-ready networks in the industry. 

About The XRP Ledger XLS-86 Firewall Amendment

Crypto analyst Stedas recently outlined in a post on X social media how the XLS-86 amendment will function as a built-in security layer to shield XRPL users from common threats that plague decentralized ecosystems. Unlike optional tools or third-party protection measures, this firewall amendment integrates security at the protocol itself, making defenses automatic and seamless for users. 

Stedas notes that the firewall will automatically warn users before they attempt to send funds to addresses flagged as risky, effectively preventing accidental transfers to scammers. A shared database across exchanges and wallets will reportedly serve as a coordinated defense, ensuring that malicious actors are blocked regardless of where they attempt to operate. 

Additionally, the analyst emphasized that the system will employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect phishing attempts and fake domains, thereby providing proactive safeguards to prevent users from falling victim to these scams. Most importantly, Stedas stated that the XLS-86 firewall protection is not reliant on manual oversight or individual awareness, as it is embedded into the XRP Ledger rules. That means every user benefits from an equal level of defense, reducing the burden of vigilance that has historically fallen on retail investors. 

Analysts Call XRPL “BulletProof” With XLS-86

The broader crypto and XRP community’s positive reaction to the XLS-86 firewall amendment reflects just how transformative this new upgrade could be. In a recent X post, Market enthusiast Paul White Gold Eagle described the XRP Ledger as “bulletproof,” noting that the upcoming upgrade is not simply another incremental patch but a complete security overhaul.

According to his perspective, the firewall will stop authorized access, block malicious transactions, and prevent drain attacks—all major threats that have led to losses across other chains. By adding anti-scam protections at its core, XRPL addresses one of the crypto industry’s greatest vulnerabilities. 

Gold Eagle noted that phishing and fraud have long undermined adoption, but XLS-86 introduces institutional-grade security that could open the door to banks, governments, and Fortune 500 corporations. He emphasized that this new firewall amendment is the type of infrastructure that Wall Street pays attention to, as no other chain currently offers protocol-level firewall defenses. 

Other crypto community members echoed similar sentiments. ‘Chris_eth-’ on X stressed that XLS-86 features, such as automatic scan address flagging, coordinated forensics with exchanges and validators, and wallet warnings before risky payments, will collectively form a multi-layered shield for XRP users. Combined with recent fixes like the xrpl.js library compromise, this firewall amendment signals that the ecosystem is no longer tolerating security gaps.

XRP
