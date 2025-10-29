ExchangeDEX+
The post XRP Left Behind? Western Union Picks Solana After 10-Year Trial appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Left Behind? Western Union Picks Solana After 10-Year Trial

By: Coincentral
2025/10/29 22:12
XRP
TLDR

  • Western Union has officially chosen Solana to power its upcoming stablecoin and blockchain network.
  • The company plans to launch the USDPT stablecoin and Digital Asset Network by the first half of 2026.
  • Anchorage Digital Bank will issue the USDPT stablecoin under a regulated framework.
  • Western Union ran multiple pilot tests with XRP, but never integrated it into its operations.
  • CEO Devin McGranahan stated that Solana met the company’s needs for speed, reliability, and compliance.

Western Union has selected Solana over XRP for its upcoming stablecoin and blockchain network project. The announcement triggered strong reactions from the XRP community across social media platforms. Solana will now power Western Union’s U.S. Dollar Payment Token (USDPT) and its new Digital Asset Network.

XRP Faces Public Scrutiny

Western Union confirmed it had tested XRP technology for nearly a decade before dropping it. XRP holders are expressing frustration online following the decision to go with Solana.

The payment firm had previously run several XRP pilots but never progressed beyond testing. In 2018, then-CEO Hikmet Ersek confirmed XRP experiments during an earnings call. A spokesperson also stated Ripple’s blockchain was under review at the time.

Western Union did not integrate XRP after years of research and pilot programs. Instead, it shifted direction after assessing various networks. XRP investors are questioning the blockchain’s real-world utility in 2025.

Many pundits ridiculed XRP supporters after the update went public. One influencer, Lucas Dimos, posted, “It’s embarrassing to hold XRP in 2025.” Another user, Abraham Linkoln, wrote, “XRP investors in absolute shambles.”

Ripple continues to maintain XRP as a cross-border payment solution. However, Western Union’s final decision raises doubts about XRP’s future in the mainstream finance sector. The absence of major integration weakens XRP’s broader adoption claims.

Solana Gains Ground

Western Union announced its decision to build its new infrastructure on Solana. It cited Solana’s speed, cost-efficiency, and compliance as decisive factors. CEO Devin McGranahan emphasized the need for a blockchain that delivers both reliability and scale.

The company’s new USDPT stablecoin is set to launch in the first half of 2026. Anchorage Digital Bank will issue the token and manage its backend infrastructure. Solana’s ecosystem will support USDPT transactions across multiple use cases.

Western Union stated the Digital Asset Network would support real-world cash conversions. The system will enable users to withdraw funds via a global network. This includes cash off-ramps across Western Union’s partner locations.

The payment giant plans to process $100 billion annually through the Solana blockchain. This positions Solana as a key player in the regulated digital finance sector. XRP was excluded after years of consideration and testing.

Solana continues attracting major institutions despite its 2022 performance issues. Western Union’s selection marks one of the most significant institutional endorsements of Solana. The company is moving full speed into digital assets with this deployment.

Ripple Holds Partnerships

Despite the setback, Ripple maintains partnerships with SBI Holdings and Santander. XRP remains a central token in Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity services. However, recent failures with SWIFT and Western Union impact its market confidence.

The XRP community remains active but faces growing competition. Solana and Chainlink continue gaining attention from institutions worldwide. These choices raise new questions around XRP’s institutional appeal.

Ripple has not commented on Western Union’s decision to pick Solana. XRP has lost several potential integrations in recent years. The cryptocurrency market continues to watch how Ripple adjusts to the trend.

Western Union’s USDPT will begin rolling out by mid-2026. The firm confirmed it is finalizing compliance and technical standards. XRP holders await new developments as competitors gain ground.

The post XRP Left Behind? Western Union Picks Solana After 10-Year Trial appeared first on CoinCentral.

