TLDR Cameron Scrubs predicts XRP will surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum by 2030. XRP currently holds about 4.4% of the global crypto market. Bitcoin's market capitalization exceeds $2.36 trillion, while XRP stands at $177 billion. XRP would need to appreciate over thirteen times its current value to match Bitcoin. Financial institutions are increasingly exploring XRP for [...] The post XRP May Surpass Bitcoin by 2030 Says Business Expert Cameron Scrubs appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP May Surpass Bitcoin by 2030 Says Business Expert Cameron Scrubs

By: Coincentral
2025/10/03 17:53
TLDR

  • Cameron Scrubs predicts XRP will surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum by 2030.
  • XRP currently holds about 4.4% of the global crypto market.
  • Bitcoin’s market capitalization exceeds $2.36 trillion, while XRP stands at $177 billion.
  • XRP would need to appreciate over thirteen times its current value to match Bitcoin.
  • Financial institutions are increasingly exploring XRP for cross-border transactions.

Cameron Scrubs, the founder of Tradeship University, recently made a bold prediction about XRP’s future. Scrubs believes that by the end of the decade, XRP will surpass both Bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP could become the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

XRP’s Current Market Position

Currently, XRP accounts for approximately 4.4% of the global cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, however, holds a dominant share of nearly 60%. For XRP to surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, it would need to increase its market share significantly.

The market gap between XRP and Bitcoin remains substantial. Bitcoin’s market capitalization exceeds $2.36 trillion, while XRP stands at just $177 billion. To match Bitcoin’s value, XRP would need to appreciate over thirteen times its current price, reaching approximately $39 per coin.

Despite the optimistic forecast, achieving this shift by 2030 may prove challenging. Bitcoin’s dominance is expected to continue, with many analysts predicting its price could reach up to $1 million by the end of the decade. If Bitcoin reaches this level, its market cap could exceed $20 trillion, creating an even greater gap between the two assets.

To match such growth, XRP would need to surpass $335 per coin. Many XRP supporters, however, view this target as unlikely to be achieved within the next five years. Still, some industry figures, including Coach JV, share Scrubs’ optimistic outlook for XRP’s future growth.

Ripple IPO and XRP ETFs Could Boost Market

Despite skepticism surrounding XRP’s potential to dethrone Bitcoin, several factors could contribute to its growth. Financial institutions and payment providers are already exploring XRP for cross-border transactions. XRP’s transaction speeds, which average just seven seconds, make it a compelling option for global payments.

In addition, developments such as Ripple’s potential initial public offering (IPO) and the possibility of XRP-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could spark increased institutional interest. These moves could elevate XRP’s standing in the cryptocurrency market.

Even if XRP does not become the number-one cryptocurrency, these factors could help it secure a larger market share. The rise of XRP in the coming years will likely depend on widespread adoption, institutional involvement, and the future of cross-border payments.

The post XRP May Surpass Bitcoin by 2030 Says Business Expert Cameron Scrubs appeared first on CoinCentral.

