XRP Millionaire Oscar Ramos Says Sub-$3 Price is Critical for Buyers

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 00:21
XRP
MAY
TLDR

  • Oscar Ramos believes that XRP under $3 may be the last opportunity to buy before a significant price increase.
  • Ramos highlights the resilience of the XRP community despite legal and market challenges.
  • He suggests that XRP could make up 30% of a beginner’s portfolio, with the rest allocated to Bitcoin and other altcoins.
  • Ramos sees Ripple’s expansion and growing institutional interest as strong indicators of XRP’s long-term growth potential.
  • According to Ramos, XRP’s price under $3 could represent the final chance for investors before the token breaks out of its consolidation phase.

XRP investor Oscar Ramos believes that the current price of XRP, under $3, may present the last buying opportunity before a significant rally. Ramos, a well-known YouTuber in the crypto space, recently shared his thoughts on XRP’s future price movements. He emphasized that prices under $3 remain a critical buying zone for investors.

Ramos’ Buying Zone: Under $3 for XRP

Ramos noted that XRP recently traded at $2.73 before rising to $2.90. He believes that any price below $3 is an ideal entry point. “Personally, I go all in at this level,” Ramos stated. He highlighted that this price range could be the final opportunity to buy before a potential breakout.

Ramos also believes that XRP’s recent movements signal a breakout from a long consolidation phase. According to him, once XRP moves beyond this point, higher valuations could follow. Investors should be prepared for substantial price movements, with under $3 being the last chance to secure favorable positions.

When asked about the XRP community, Ramos described it as “resilience.” He praised the community for its determination throughout Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC. The XRP Army has demonstrated remarkable endurance during market downturns and regulatory uncertainties, making it one of the most consistent crypto communities.

Ramos also pointed out that this strong sense of community could play a crucial role in XRP’s long-term success. Despite challenges, the collective confidence within the XRP community continues to grow.

XRP’s Growth Potential and Portfolio Strategy

Ramos suggests that XRP price could represent 30% of a beginner’s portfolio, with the rest allocated to Bitcoin and other altcoins. He believes that diversifying investments reduces risk while still allowing for substantial gains. XRP offers strong growth potential, and its recent developments strengthen its position in the market.

Ripple’s expansion plans, including stablecoin initiatives and acquisitions, position XRP for wider adoption. Ramos sees Ripple’s growing institutional interest as a key indicator of XRP’s potential. “XRP stands out among altcoins for its ability to compete with larger market players,” he said.

The post XRP Millionaire Oscar Ramos Says Sub-$3 Price is Critical for Buyers appeared first on CoinCentral.

