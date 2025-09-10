$XRP Nears ATH as ETF Approval Odds Hit 93%; Wall Street Pepe Scales on Solana

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 23:37
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005869-0.74%
XRP
XRP$3.0014+1.43%
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00005602+9.28%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001052+2.53%
Aethir
ATH$0.0431-0.94%

Ripple’s $XRP just hit $3, edging closer to its $3.60 ATH. A notable driver? The 98% likelihood of US ETF approval, boosting expectations of heightened institutional demand.

On the back of this, another altcoin is turning heads. It’s dubbed Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), and it recently expanded from Ethereum to Solana ahead of new exchange listings.

Analyst Predicts $XRP ETFs to Spark Steady Dip-Buying

On Polymarket (an aptly named on-chain prediction market held on Polygon), there are increasingly high hopes of a Ripple ETF being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before 2026 kicks off.

The market is pricing in a 93% chance of an $XRP approval this year, up by a commendable 16% compared to last month.

Ripple ETF prediction on Polymarket.

According to crypto analyst ‘Jungle’ on X, the approval of an $XRP ETF could trigger steady institutional dip-buying as opposed to panic selling.

His reasoning stems from the performance of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT). It has continued to grow its assets under management even during turbulent times for $BTC, a clear sign institutions are steadily accumulating rather than exiting during volatility.

Crypto analyst Jungle discussed potential XRP ETF momentum on X.

This could be precisely what’s fueling $XRP’s momentum. On the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, $XRP sits around 55.7. Readings above 50 typically signal that buyers have the upper hand.

XRP Relative Strength Index on TradingView.

To top it off, the technical analysis suggests that $XRP isn’t in overbought territory. As such, it suggests that there’s wiggle room for the crypto to grow before conditions become overheated.

Naturally, this creates the foundation for another potential push toward its ATH if buying pressure returns. Of course, the SEC approving an $XRP ETF could be a major catalyst.

But $XRP isn’t the only altcoin positioned for success. The broader market is rewarding projects that pair strong communities with scalable infrastructure, and one standout coin attracting attention is $WEPE.

Wall Street Pepe Enjoys Solana’s Fast Speeds & Low Fees

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) might have started life on Ethereum, but it now claims to be ‘the best Solana meme coin of 2025.’

It has joined Solana to take advantage of its far faster speeds and lower costs. And it’s no wonder, as Solana handles 1,198 transactions per second (TPS) on average, making it 59x faster than Ethereum’s 20 TPS.

To top it off, Solana’s block times are  just 0.4 seconds compared to Ethereum’s 12 seconds. For $WEPE, the expansion was likely a logical move.

Solana vs Ethereum scalability by Chainspect.

To ensure fairness across both ecosystems in which it supports, you can swap $WEPE on Ethereum for $WEPE on Solana at a 1:1 ratio. Doing so helps stabilize the token’s value and maintain parity between both chains. So it’s not surprising that 3.2M $WEPE has migrated from $ETH to $SOL. 

Also helping to keep $WEPE’s supply balance is its buyback-and-burn mechanism. It removes tokens from circulation across both Ethereum and Solana while keeping the overall token supply capped at 200B.

Key developments of the $WEPE Solana expansion.

It’s also worth noting that liquidity for $WEPE on Solana isn’t outsourced. Instead, it comes directly from the project’s treasury, making the move more sustainable and less reliant on external capital. An additional boon of $WEPE is its exclusive NFT collection – ‘Non-Fungible Toads’ – designed to boost social engagement and reward early supporters.

Just 5K NFTs will ever be minted, with whitelist spots allocated to the most engaged community members: 1K to Alpha Chat members, 1.5K for quest participants, 500 as community rewards, and 2K released publicly on a first-come, first-served basis.

All of these developments come on the heels of major exchange listings that’ll boost $WEPE’s visibility and position the meme coin for broader adoption.

Verdict – Altcoin Buzz Builds on $XRP ETF Speculation & $WEPE’s Solana Expansion

With hype around $XRP building around ETF speculation and $WEPE going multi-chain with community rewards, both projects are gaining traction.

Together, they show how strong narratives, robust community support, and scalability can bolster market traction.

Now’s an excellent time to buy $WEPE on presale for $0.001, before it’s listed on some of the best crypto exchanges and its price likely rockets.

But only time can truly tell its success. For this reason, do your own research and don’t invest more than you’d be sad to lose.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/wall-street-buys-250m-worldcoin-subbd-primed-to-soar/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14634+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02157+0.65%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008796-4.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01502+17.98%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Union
U$0.01096-0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.829+2.30%
XRP
XRP$3.0034+1.52%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%