ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
As the token slipped back under the $3 mark, speculation ran wild that the transfer could signal a looming sell-off. […] The post XRP News: $55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed appeared first on Coindoo.As the token slipped back under the $3 mark, speculation ran wild that the transfer could signal a looming sell-off. […] The post XRP News: $55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP News: $55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 19:25
XRP
XRP$2.2636-6.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.05257-15.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006358-7.20%
Rank
RAN$0.001475-0.67%
WilderWorld
WILD$0.064-28.45%

As the token slipped back under the $3 mark, speculation ran wild that the transfer could signal a looming sell-off.

But the reality was far less dramatic. On-chain data later revealed the transaction wasn’t an external sale at all – it was an internal transfer between Ripple-controlled wallets. Blockchain trackers showed 18.7 million XRP shifting from “Ripple (31)” to “Ripple (1),” a move that hadn’t occurred for over two years.

Analysts digging deeper linked the transfer to the Midnight Foundation’s “Midnight Glacier Drop,” a major airdrop event distributing XRP across multiple chains. Ripple (31) received the tokens as part of this initiative before sending them to its main wallet for consolidation. That same address, Ripple (1), had already seen hundreds of millions in inflows from other Ripple-linked wallets, including a 300 million XRP transaction just days earlier. It now holds nearly 669 million XRP in total.

While the whale scare proved unfounded, XRP’s price momentum remains fragile. The token has struggled to stay above $3, dipping 2% over the past 24 hours to hover near $2.98. Despite a slight rise in trading volume, large holders have yet to reenter the market in a meaningful way.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again, Says PlanB

Data from CryptoQuant still shows negative whale flow on a 30-day average, suggesting distribution continues among top wallets. Futures traders, however, appear more optimistic – CoinGlass recorded a modest uptick in open interest, signaling speculative appetite remains intact.

Technical charts point to a possible turning point. Analysts are eyeing a falling wedge formation that could trigger a short-term breakout if confirmed, with potential upside toward $3.33 and beyond. For now, though, $2.80 stands as the key support zone – an area that may determine whether XRP’s recent slump is merely a pause or the start of a deeper correction.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP News: $55 Million Move Stirs Fears, But No Whale Dump Confirmed appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.005031-0.90%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,926.95
$103,926.95$103,926.95

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.83
$3,510.83$3,510.83

-2.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.47
$161.47$161.47

-3.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2636
$2.2636$2.2636

-2.72%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16291
$0.16291$0.16291

-2.42%