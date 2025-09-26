XRP News: Could Debt Tokenization Push the Token Into the Next Bull Cycle?

With traditional fixes running out of steam, some in the crypto world are pushing alternative solutions.

Tokenizing Obligations

Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist argues that mounting debt can’t simply be repaid — it must be restructured. His proposal: convert obligations into tokenized liquidity and tie them to neutral settlement assets like XRP, tokenized gold, and regulated stablecoins. This approach, he says, would modernize payments while giving creditors tradeable assets rather than stagnant claims.

Broader Tokenization Trend

The idea taps into a growing market. Real-world asset tokenization has surged more than 10% in the past month alone, hitting $22 billion in value, according to RWA.xyz. Countries such as El Salvador have already tested blockchain-based approaches to sovereign debt, though adoption remains experimental.

SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar

Optimism vs. Skepticism

Supporters see room for XRP to benefit if debt tokenization gains traction. Analyst EGRAG Crypto even forecasts a potential move to $15–$33 in the next bull cycle, citing historical breakout patterns. But regulators remain cautious — in the U.S., Bitcoin is still the only crypto even considered for reserve-like status.

For now, the idea of restructuring global debt on-chain is more vision than reality, though it reflects the growing search for alternatives as the burden of borrowing continues to mount.

