XRP News: Does Negativity Among XRP Holders Mask Underlying Strength?

In recent XRP news, the price of XRP briefly dipped below $2.80 causing widespread concern among retail investors.

However, recent market data and on-chain metrics suggest that the growing negativity surrounding XRP holders may mask underlying strength in the asset.

Despite some market pessimism, XRP news points to several positive developments, including institutional interest and favorable regulatory outcomes that could potentially drive significant price action in the near future.

On-Chain Data: A Mixed Signal for Investors

According to XRP news, on-chain data reveals a mixed story of growing investor uncertainty, especially among large holders.

CryptoQuant reports that large XRP holders have been selling off their positions over the past month, as the XRP news surrounding whale movements shows a notable increase in selling pressure.

Whale activity, tracked through the Whale Flow indicator, suggests that XRP whales are taking profits, with large transfers of XRP from wallets to exchanges becoming more frequent.

As a result, some analysts believe the recent surge in selling could signify a temporary correction for XRP, as high-volume trades suggest profit-taking rather than fresh accumulation.

However, XRP news from other sources presents a more optimistic view. Santiment’s data reveals that wallets holding between 10 and 100 million XRP have reached a new monthly high, showing that many large investors are accumulating rather than selling.

This suggests that while some holders are exiting, others are seeing the current price dip as a buying opportunity.

Furthermore, the overall XRP news shows robust network growth, with new addresses increasing daily. This growth supports the idea that demand for XRP is strong despite the market’s frustration.

Positive Indicators in XRP News

In addition to XRP news surrounding market sentiment, legal and regulatory developments have had a significant impact on the asset’s outlook.

After a lengthy battle with the U.S. SEC, Ripple reached a resolution in early August 2025, with both parties agreeing to drop their appeals.

This XRP news has been met with widespread optimism, as it removes one of the most significant overhangs from the asset’s price.

In the wake of this legal resolution, Ripple’s XRP has seen renewed interest from institutional investors.

Notably, XRP news reveals that asset managers in Asia, particularly in Japan, are increasing their exposure to XRP.

For example, SBI, a major financial player, plans to purchase up to $1 billion in XRP as part of its blockchain and cross-border payment strategy.

Furthermore, there are growing signs that institutional investors in the U.S. are preparing for XRP to be included in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Amplify Investments, a large asset manager, has already filed for an XRP ETF that would use XRP derivatives and options to give investors exposure to the asset.

This type of institutional involvement is seen as a critical step toward validating XRP as an asset for mainstream investors.

Market Implications and Long-Term Outlook in XRP News

Given the recent XRP news regarding whale activity, on-chain metrics, and institutional demand, investors should be prepared for both short-term fluctuations and long-term potential.

Technically, XRP news indicates that the token is currently facing strong resistance around the $3.10–$3.20 range.

At the time of writing, XRP price is trading below its next support at $2.80 support, after dropping 10.5% over the last month.

Next support around $2.50 could see additional downside pressure if the market fails to recover, with the possibility of further losses toward the $2.20 range if bearish momentum persists.

However, the long-term outlook for XRP remains positive, particularly in light of the favorable XRP news surrounding regulatory clarity and institutional adoption.

As the legal challenges are behind Ripple, analysts believe that XRP could experience another significant price surge as institutional demand continues to grow.

With major financial players showing interest and the potential for an XRP ETF to be approved in the coming months, the future of XRP appears to be on solid footing .