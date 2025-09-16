XRP News: Pantera Founder Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/16 18:31
XRP
XRP$3.0435+1.27%
Ripple’s Impending Stablecoin Raises Questions About XRP’s Future, Is the End Near?

The post XRP News: Pantera Founder Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dan Morehead, founder and managing partner of Pantera Capital, recently appeared on the CNBC Squawk Box interview. He mostly emphasized Solana’s role in the broader crypto market and described it as the fastest-growing and most efficient blockchain. 

Dan Morehead says Solana has the Best Performance

In the interview, Morehead discussed the growing technology in cryptocurrency and concluded that Solana has the best performance of them all. He said, “Solana could do nine billion transactions a day, which is more than all capital markets combined.” 

He also revealed that the Pantera holds $1.1 billion of Solana (SOL), making it the firm’s largest investment. To support his argument further, Morehead said Solana had better performance than Bitcoin over the last four years, which reflects its fast growth. 

However, Morehead believes that other major crypto players like Ripple are following the trend better technology for better uses. He said, “Others like Ripple’s going after Swift, bitcoin’s digital gold. There are several different major use cases, but Solana is very good at performance.”

Is Ripple Really Going After SWIFT?

Previously, multiple analysts argued that Ripple is trying to replace Swift. Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, himself argued that SWIFT’s infrastructure is outdated and inefficient compared to Ripple’s blockchain technology. He said Ripple offers faster, more cost-effective, and transparent transactions. The company aims to take over a portion of SWIFT in the global payment system. 

Morehead Predicts Bitcoin Price $750,000

Morehead suggests that the current position of Bitcoin shows that there’s still room for growth. He said, “So, I think it (Bitcoin) could go up to $750,000 in the next four to five years.” At that price, Bitcoin’s value would be about $15 trillion, making it the clear second-largest asset by far, according to Morehead. 

Moreover, he believes the future of public blockchains won’t be dominated by a single winner or by thousands of small ones. Instead, only a few big players like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana are likely to succeed in a meaningful way.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.043+1.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16134+0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372+1.17%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Share
Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, in a recent live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, highlighted Ripple’s ambitious goal of challenging the global banking messaging giant, SWIFT. During the interview, Morehead discussed the growing landscape of blockchain projects and their varied applications.Visit Website
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01766-5.61%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming

Shytoshi Kusama Denies Abandoning Shiba Inu