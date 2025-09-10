XRP News: Ripple Expands to Spain With This Major Partnership Expansion

Key Insights:

Ripple expands its global foothold to Spain with BBVA Spain.

The deal reflects EU-wide rollout under MiCA, with Ripple noting the law has “emboldened” banks to expand crypto services.

Ripple now supports BBVA in Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey, strengthening its global banking custody network.

On Sept. 9, 2025, Ripple announced a new deal to integrate its blockchain custody platform into Spanish retail banking.

The agreement will see BBVA, Spain’s #2 bank with about 77.2 million customers, use Ripple Custody, the firm’s institutional-grade crypto self-custody solution.

BBVA, which operates in the EU’s 14th-largest economy, already offers bitcoin and ether trading to retail clients after a July 4, 2025, launch.

Under the new partnership, Ripple’s technology will power the custody side of BBVA’s crypto service, giving the bank a fully bank-regulated platform for digital assets.

Ripple will provide BBVA with its Ripple Custody platform to secure customers’ crypto holdings. The move builds on BBVA’s July 2025 rollout of Bitcoin/Ether trading and custody for retail customers.

It leverages the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework (effective 2024) for unified crypto regulations. Ripple Europe MD Cassie Craddock says MiCA has “emboldened” banks to offer the crypto products customers want.

Francisco Maroto, BBVA’s head of digital assets, said the integration lets the bank “directly provide an end-to-end custody service” with bank-level security.

The deal extends prior collaborations: Ripple already powers crypto custody at Garanti BBVA in Turkey and BBVA’s Swiss unit. Ripple holds 60+ global regulatory licenses, positioning it to serve banks moving into crypto.

Under the agreement, BBVA will integrate Ripple Custody – Ripple’s institutional-grade self-custody technology – into its Spanish operations. This update has made headlines in the XRP news column, gaining traction from global traders.

Meanwhile, the platform delivers a scalable, secure custody service for tokenized assets under bank-grade controls. The deal follows BBVA’s July 2025 debut of retail crypto trading and custody (bitcoin/ether) in its mobile app.

Francisco Maroto said Ripple's solution "allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology…allowing BBVA to directly provide an end-to-end custody service" to customers.

MiCA Regulations Spur Banking Crypto Rollout

The BBVA partnership comes amid a wave of European banks adding crypto services. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law, effective in 2024, created a unified framework for regulated crypto offerings across member states.

Spain’s regulator approved BBVA’s MiCA compliance in early 2025, clearing the way for the retail launch. “Now that MiCA is established across Europe, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” said Cassie Craddock of Ripple.

Meanwhile, the BBVA deal illustrates this shift: after piloting crypto in Switzerland and Turkey, Spain now joins as one of the first EU markets with full retail crypto custody from a major bank.

Under MiCA's passporting rules, BBVA's Spanish platform could later extend to France, Italy, or Germany once local approvals are secured.

For Ripple, the BBVA-Spain deal cements its global banking ties. Ripple launched its custody product after acquiring Swiss firm Metaco (2020) and has since signed major banks worldwide.

In addition to Spain, Ripple Custody is already live at Garanti BBVA in Turkey and BBVA Switzerland. Ripple emphasizes that it holds 60+ regulatory licenses around the world, underscoring its focus on compliant, institutional-grade services.

The company also highlights that its solutions run on the XRP Ledger and its native token XRP – designed for fast, low-cost transactions.

While the BBVA deal itself centers on bitcoin and ether, it brings a large European bank into Ripple's ecosystem and could boost on-ledger activity, for example, via Ripple's XRP-based stablecoins or payment services.

Meanwhile, analysts view the BBVA partnership as a sign of growing crypto adoption in traditional finance. By embedding Ripple’s custody tech into a major retail bank, the deal provides a regulated on-ramp for ordinary customers to access digital assets.

It also reflects a broader industry trend: banks are increasingly opting to build crypto services in-house using established infrastructure providers. These developments continue to be tracked closely in XRP news updates.