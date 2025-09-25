Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure. RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions. Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin [...]]]>Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure. RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions. Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin [...]]]>

XRP News: Ripple Expands With 100+ Partnerships and RLUSD Stablecoin Adoption

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 20:13
XRP
XRP$2.8452-1.45%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02286-3.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.1293-6.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578-5.50%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004031-8.86%
  • Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure.
  • RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions.

Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin on a path toward global expansion. With the new tag, Ripple has moved fast, adding new partners and launching its own stablecoin, RLUSD.

Ripple Gains Ground With Major Partners

As previously noted in our report, Ripple’s first big step after the case was naming BNY Mellon as the custodian for RLUSD in July 2025. The bank is one of the oldest in the United States, and its role gives Ripple’s stablecoin stronger backing. This marked a key moment as Ripple moved into the stablecoin-enabled payments market.

Similarly, CNF also reported that in April 2025, Ripple acquired prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. The deal gave Ripple a stronger link to traditional finance and allowed RLUSD to be used as collateral in institutional services. It also gave Ripple more control over payment channels that connect banks and digital assets.

Ripple also turned its attention to property markets. In July 2025, the company partnered with the Dubai Land Department and Ctrl Alt to start tokenizing real estate on the XRP Ledger. In Canada, Ripple deepened its work with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The bank provided growth capital for Ripple Operations, a unit working on maritime technology.

In addition to this, Asia remains central for Ripple. As mentioned in our previous news brief, Ripple and Japan’s SBI Holdings signed an agreement to bring RLUSD to Japan by 2026 through SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade. This will help Ripple tap into one of the world’s most active remittance markets.

Global Reach and Plans for RLUSD

It is important to mention that Ripple’s network now covers more than 100 financial institutions. These partners use RippleNet and the XRP Ledger for quicker and cheaper cross-border payments. This reach shows how far Ripple has come since the end of its court fight.

New firms are joining as well. In South Korea, BDACS, a digital asset custodian, began offering XRP custody in August 2025. This step came soon after Ripple’s legal clarity, showing confidence in the company’s future.

As featured in our recent coverage, Ripple Labs also applied for a national trust bank charter with the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. If approved, Ripple could hold stablecoin reserves with the Federal Reserve and operate across state lines. This would strengthen RLUSD and place Ripple in a better position in the U.S. market.

Ripple’s direction is now set. With court clarity, new bank partners, and its RLUSD stablecoin plan, the company is working to grow its role in global payments. At the same time, Ripple-associated coin XRP is under pressure. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the coin trading at $2.83, down 1.4% in the past 24 hours.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03688-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-5.46%
SUN
SUN$0.026502-7.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation