XRP News: Ripple Rolls Out RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan With SBI

Ripple partnered with SBI Holdings to bring its RLUSD stablecoin to Japan by the first quarter of 2026.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 22, positioning SBI VC Trade as the distribution partner for Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin.

SBI VC Trade holds Japan’s Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider license, making it the first licensed entity in the country to handle stablecoins.

The partnership represents Ripple’s latest expansion into regulated markets and SBI’s continued crypto market leadership in Japan.

RLUSD Targets Institutional Demand

RLUSD launched as Ripple’s answer to institutional stablecoin requirements. The token maintains full backing through US dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents.

Third-party accounting firms provide monthly attestations to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance.

The stablecoin market reached nearly $274 billion in value as of August 2025, with RLUSD representing $667 million.

Industry projections suggest trillion-dollar market growth over the coming years, driven by institutional adoption and utility expansion.

RLUSD positions itself as a compliance-focused alternative to existing stablecoins, potentially expanding its market participation.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, noted the partnership’s regulatory focus.

The executive stated that RLUSD serves as a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while meeting industry standards for reliability and efficiency.

Tomohiko Kondo, SBI VC Trade CEO, described the RLUSD introduction as expanding stablecoin options in Japan.

The CEO highlighted the move’s role in accelerating financial technology convergence and building transparent financial infrastructure.

SBI Expands Crypto Portfolio Across Three Fronts

SBI Holdings announced three separate crypto initiatives on Aug. 22, demonstrating the company’s comprehensive digital asset strategy.

Beyond the Ripple partnership, SBI established joint ventures with Circle and Startale Group for different market segments.

The Circle partnership focuses on USDC stablecoin promotion in Japan. SBI and Circle Internet Holdings formed a joint venture following a November 2023 memorandum of understanding.

The collaboration aims to create new Web3 and digital finance use cases while leveraging SBI’s financial infrastructure.

Additionally, SBI acquired $50 million worth of Circle shares as a strategic investor following Circle’s NYSE listing. The investment strengthens the partnership’s foundation and positions SBI within Circle’s ecosystem.

SBI VC Trade became Japan’s first registered Electronic Payment Instruments Service Provider in March 2025, subsequently launching USDC trading services.

The Startale Group partnership targets tokenized stocks and real-world assets. The joint venture plans to launch a 24/7 on-chain trading platform addressing the $18.9 trillion tokenized asset market opportunity projected by 2033.

The platform will feature fractional ownership, cross-border settlements, and institutional-grade security frameworks.

SBI Holdings operates as a comprehensive financial group managing over 11 trillion JPY ($74 billion) in assets.

The company serves 65 million customers worldwide, including 14 million securities accounts, providing substantial distribution potential for crypto products.

The RLUSD launch builds on SBI’s existing relationship with Ripple and XRP ecosystem involvement.

SBI has supported XRP adoption in Japan through various initiatives, making the RLUSD partnership a natural extension of the collaboration.

Further, Japanese regulatory clarity around stablecoins creates favorable conditions for RLUSD introduction.

The country’s Electronic Payment Instruments framework provides clear guidelines for stablecoin operations, reducing regulatory uncertainty for operators like SBI VC Trade.

Convergence of Traditional and Digital Finance

The three announcements signal SBI’s comprehensive approach to digital asset integration.

The company simultaneously addresses stablecoin distribution, tokenized asset trading, and institutional crypto services through strategic partnerships.

Yoshitaka Kitao, SBI Holdings Chairman and CEO, described the initiatives as capturing the structural transformation in global financial markets.

The executive stressed the convergence of traditional finance and DeFi as driving forces behind the company’s digital asset strategy.

The RLUSD partnership positions Ripple within Japan’s growing stablecoin ecosystem alongside Circle’s USDC.

The launch timeline provides what seems a sufficient preparation period for regulatory compliance and market education ahead of the stablecoin’s Japanese debut.

Lastly, SBI’s multi-pronged crypto expansion demonstrates institutional confidence in digital asset infrastructure.