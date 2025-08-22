XRP News: Ripple to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Through SBI Partnership

Ripple USD is set to roll into Japan with SBI in 2026, boosting crypto reach.

Japan’s stablecoin rules, JPYC launch, and RLUSD entry mark finance shifting toward digital expansion.

Ripple announced that its stablecoin, RLUSD, will enter the Japanese market in the first quarter of 2026 through a partnership with SBI Holdings and its crypto subsidiary SBI VC Trade. The agreement was formalized under a memorandum of understanding signed by both companies.

The move introduces Ripple’s US dollar–backed stablecoin into one of the most active Asia financial marketplaces. RLUSD was initially launched in December of 2024, fully collateralized by US dollar deposits, treasury bills, and other liquid assets. Independent monthly attestations already exist to maintain its collateralization.

Japan has been establishing a stablecoin legal framework since June 2023. Recently, CNF reported that the country has also approved JPYC, a yen-pegged token secured by deposits and government bonds, which will come into circulation by October 2025.

$300B Stablecoin Market Eyes Trillion Growth

Ripple presented the Japanese market entry as part of a global sector valued at nearly $300 billion, and predictions anticipate growth into trillions within the coming years. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, explained RLUSD as,

He also stated the collaboration between Ripple and SBI aims to “drive stablecoin utility in Japan” and create a blueprint for future adoption. RLUSD, as of August 2025, has a market capitalization of $666 million, which puts it as the world’s eighth-largest stablecoin, just behind PayPal USD in CoinMarketCap rankings.

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo stated,

Ripple and SBI Target Expanding Market Opportunities

The issuance of both RLUSD and JPYC demonstrates Japan’s broader support of digital finance. With SWIFT ranking the yen as the fourth most used currency in cross-border payments, regulated stablecoins are likely to play a significant role in global transactions.

Industry analysts propose that stablecoins tied to fiat currencies can also impact government bond markets. JPYC spokesperson Okabe stated that increased stablecoin usage may spearhead greater Japanese government bond demand, like trends already seen in the United States.

Countries without stablecoin ecosystems might experience increased borrowing costs due to the possibility of lost institutional demand associated with digital assets. Japan’s authorities seem set to prioritize the opposite, and both local and global players like Ripple are set to define the nation’s financial future.

At present, Ripple’s XRP traded at $2.79, marking a 3.61% decline over the past 24 hours.

