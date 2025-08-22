XRP News: Ripple to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Through SBI Partnership

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/22 21:28
XRP
XRP$3.0194+4.45%
  • Ripple USD is set to roll into Japan with SBI in 2026, boosting crypto reach.
  • Japan’s stablecoin rules, JPYC launch, and RLUSD entry mark finance shifting toward digital expansion.

Ripple announced that its stablecoin, RLUSD, will enter the Japanese market in the first quarter of 2026 through a partnership with SBI Holdings and its crypto subsidiary SBI VC Trade. The agreement was formalized under a memorandum of understanding signed by both companies.

The move introduces Ripple’s US dollar–backed stablecoin into one of the most active Asia financial marketplaces. RLUSD was initially launched in December of 2024, fully collateralized by US dollar deposits, treasury bills, and other liquid assets. Independent monthly attestations already exist to maintain its collateralization.

Japan has been establishing a stablecoin legal framework since June 2023. Recently, CNF reported that the country has also approved JPYC, a yen-pegged token secured by deposits and government bonds, which will come into circulation by October 2025.

$300B Stablecoin Market Eyes Trillion Growth

Ripple presented the Japanese market entry as part of a global sector valued at nearly $300 billion, and predictions anticipate growth into trillions within the coming years. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, explained RLUSD as,

He also stated the collaboration between Ripple and SBI aims to “drive stablecoin utility in Japan” and create a blueprint for future adoption. RLUSD, as of August 2025, has a market capitalization of $666 million, which puts it as the world’s eighth-largest stablecoin, just behind PayPal USD in CoinMarketCap rankings.

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo stated,

Ripple and SBI Target Expanding Market Opportunities

The issuance of both RLUSD and JPYC demonstrates Japan’s broader support of digital finance.  With SWIFT ranking the yen as the fourth most used currency in cross-border payments, regulated stablecoins are likely to play a significant role in global transactions.

Industry analysts propose that stablecoins tied to fiat currencies can also impact government bond markets. JPYC spokesperson Okabe stated that increased stablecoin usage may spearhead greater Japanese government bond demand, like trends already seen in the United States.

Countries without stablecoin ecosystems might experience increased borrowing costs due to the possibility of lost institutional demand associated with digital assets. Japan’s authorities seem set to prioritize the opposite, and both local and global players like Ripple are set to define the nation’s financial future.

At present, Ripple’s XRP traded at $2.79, marking a 3.61% decline over the past 24 hours.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.591+4.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05468+6.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10452+4.47%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01653+3.96%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1796-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+3.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May