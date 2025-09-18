XRP pushes past $3.00 on surging institutional flows, with analysts eyeing $3.60 if ETF approval lands. Analysts identify the top altcoin as a hidden gem for 2025.XRP pushes past $3.00 on surging institutional flows, with analysts eyeing $3.60 if ETF approval lands. Analysts identify the top altcoin as a hidden gem for 2025.

XRP News Today: $3.60 Target in Sight as Institutional Flows Accelerate Ahead of ETF Decision

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 23:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005143-7.71%
XRP
XRP$2.9928-3.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
xrp-ripple main

The spotlight is back on XRP news today as the token pierced the $3.00 psychological threshold, fueled by institutional inflows and rising speculation around a U.S. ETF approval. Analysts now point to a $3.60 XRP price prediction, with momentum building from both spot and derivatives activity. Amidst this development Investors are turning to a unique altcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE, touted to bring impressive yield potential.

MAGACOIN

XRP’s Surge Past $3.00

XRP price action saw the crypto surge from $2.96 to $2.99 on heavy volume. In the middle of the day, prices shot up dramatically, with trading volume nearly six times the level seen daily. Bulls held support at $2.98 as sellers repeatedly tried to stall the rally at $3.02. 

A possible descending triangle breakout pattern forming on XRP’s chart, say technical analysts. If the target is met, then the price could hit $3.60. This would be a big thing for its price of 2025.

XRP Rally Backed By Institutional Flows and ETF Speculation

The September 10 rally was no ordinary move. XRP spikes jumps as Demand surges between 12pm and 1pm. 116.7 million units were recorded as having traded being followed closely by another 119 million units. 24 hour average has been recorded at 48.3 million units. Indications are that leveraged traders and institutional desks are positioning aggressively ahead of potential strong catalysts as futures open interest soared sharply to $7.94B.

The rise is due to speculation around the United States. XRP ETF decision. Analysts believe approval could unlock huge new flows from pension funds, family offices and hedge funds looking for regulated exposure. With the Federal Reserve expected to cut rates, institutional money entering XRP is ramping up at the right time.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

Investors Turn To Hidden Gem Beyond the Headlines

While XRP commands attention, analysts are also highlighting MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the most compelling undervalued picks and hidden gems for 2025. The project has captured market interest by combining a dual-audited smart contract with a fixed token cap, reinforcing a strong scarcity and supply narrative that is rare in the meme coin sector.

What sets MAGACOIN FINANCE apart is its groundswell of community and investor hype. Presale participation has exceeded expectations, while social mentions across X and Telegram continue to climb. Early whale accumulation points to confidence in the project’s long-term trajectory, with some analysts calling it one of the best meme coins to buy before the next altseason peak.

By blending meme-driven cultural energy with hard tokenomics, MAGACOIN FINANCE is carving out a unique position as a breakout contender alongside established giants like XRP.

Conclusion

XRP’s rally above $3.00 confirms the growing role of institutional flows and derivatives activity in driving momentum. With a potential ETF approval on the horizon, the $3.60 price target is increasingly within sight. But beyond XRP, new projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE rise are offering investors asymmetric opportunities — powered by scarcity-driven fundamentals, strong community adoption, and analyst recognition as hidden gems.

For investors positioning for 2025, combining established leaders like XRP with rising projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE may prove to be the most strategic approach in an evolving market.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5263-6.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12186-3.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08472-4.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1395-5.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.54-4.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,405.61-1.67%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities