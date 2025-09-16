XRP News Today: $RTX Launches Beta Wallet Testing, Becomes KYC Certik Approved & Launches 15% USDT Rewards

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 23:30
XRP price today has pulled back slightly, slipping 1.5% to $2.98 after being capped near $3.10. Analysts note that key support rests at $2.82, with risk of a deeper retest toward $2.66 if demand weakens further.

While XRP navigates resistance and regulatory hurdles, Remittix is grabbing headlines after raising over $25.7 million through the sale of 663 million tokens at $0.1080. The project is now KYC approved by CertiK, ranked #1 on its pre-launch leaderboard, and has launched wallet beta testing with a 15% USDT rewards program.

XRP Price Today Faces Resistance And ETF Hurdles

Source: TradingView

XRP price today reflects a market wrestling with technical and regulatory headwinds. The token has been rejected multiple times near $3.20, a zone that aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its summer rally. Immediate support remains near $2.90, with stronger demand expected at $2.82, where the 100-day EMA converges.

Institutional interest, however, is building despite short-term weakness. XRP investment products saw $32.5 million in inflows last week, a 221% surge from the previous week. Market watchers are anticipating the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch on September 18, 2025, with predictions that early inflows could exceed $5 billion. Still, exchange outflows of $22.6 million highlight near-term selling pressure, keeping XRP price today on a cautious footing.

Why Remittix Is Leading The Conversation

As XRP struggles at resistance, Remittix is gaining traction as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Fully KYC-approved and verified by CertiK, it offers the kind of transparency institutional investors look for. The launch of wallet beta testing across Ethereum and Solana networks shows its cross-chain PayFi model is more than just theory. Its 15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily, make it one of the few altcoins combining real adoption with strong incentives. Here are standout highlights:

  • CertiK KYC approved and ranked #1 on the pre-launch leaderboard
  • Wallet beta testing is live, with community adoption growing
  • Referral program offering 15% USDT rewards claimable every 24 hours
  • Positioned for global remittances with direct crypto-to-bank transfers
  • $250,000 giveaway boosting community engagement and visibility

The Shift Toward Remittix In 2025

XRP price today may hold support and benefit from ETF momentum, but Remittix is already proving it can lead. With its wallet live in beta, verified security, and strong adoption strategy, it stands out as the fastest-growing crypto in 2025. For those asking what the best crypto project is to buy now, Remittix is making its case as the next 100x crypto.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
