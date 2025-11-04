XRP News Today: XRP is 3% Down Today Despite the Spot XRP ETFs Debut Within 2 Weeks

Key Points XRP is around 3% down today, and Ripple’s native crypto is trading at $2.35 with bearish market momentum.

The crypto industry awaits a major milestone as the first spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be launched within two weeks.

XRP is crashing, and it is 10% down compared to last week; the market crash, despite the imminent launch of spot XRP ETFs within two weeks, creates caution in the market and among investors.

Ripple has confirmed that it has acquired Palisade

XRP is 3% down today and has crashed around 10% this week to $2.35, briefly touching $2.69 the previous week. According to experts, the decline is tied to a combination of profit-taking, short-term selling pressure, and technical resistance at a key price level.

The market crash that took XRP to $2.35 reportedly wiped out over $1.5 billion in market value within hours. Experts claim that the current decline is attributed to broader crypto market weakness and profit-taking after fresh gains. This price drop is occurring at a crucial moment for XRP, when XRP is currently having a high market optimism, as the first spot XRP ETFs are preparing for debut within the next two weeks, probably around November 13 or 14.

XRP has hit and broken below its $2.35 support level, enabling a descending triangle pattern from its $3.15 peak, which was recorded in July.

According to the latest market analytics, XRP is trading below all its major moving averages (7-day SMA: $2.49, 30-day SMA: $2.54). The decay of altcoin dominance and Bitcoin dominance regaining 60% are some reasons that led to XRP’s underperformance. Prominent altcoins like ETH and SOL are also underperforming and currently trading at $3,628 and $165, respectively. XRP’s on-chain payment volume has recently crashed to 200M tokens, while daily transactions fell to 500K.

Experts believe that an upside trigger may emerge upon ETF launch, and they claim that if XRP can hit or trade above its resistance level of $2.64, it will commence an upward momentum and a significant price rally. If XRP goes below $2.30 support level, a further downward push to $2 is possible.

Spot XRP ETF Launch News & Updates

According to the latest information, the United States market is expected to see some spot XRP ETFs launch mid-November, following the recent approval process from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prominent issuers like Canary Capital and Bitwise are expecting to launch their Spot XRP ETFs and go live between November 13–20. The market analysts believe these launches will increase XRP’s institutional participation and mainstream adoption.

Canary Capital’s XRP ETF will go live around November 13–14, whereas Bitwise’s ETF would follow a few days later, between November 19–20. These dates were based on a 20-day countdown that automatically triggered after removing the SEC’s “delay amendment,” a process that had been accelerated by the recent government shutdown. Market experts commented

Grayscale Investments, a digital asset management company that provides investors with exposure to cryptocurrencies, has officially filed an amendment to its S-1/A filing for a Spot XRP ETF. This initiative from Grayscale signals its aim to launch a fund that directly tracks the XRP price.

Experts analyze that this filing is crucial and a critical step toward getting an SEC approval and listing the ETF on the New York Stock Exchange Arca under the GXRP ticker. Grayscale has now joined with prominent investment firms like Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and 21Shares in the race to launch a spot XRP ETF.

A recent post by crypto analyst XR TRADER on X highlighted that an XRP ETF filing represents a significant step toward mainstream integration of crypto assets.

The analyst noted that beyond market enthusiasm, the move reflects increasing institutional interest in standardizing digital asset exposure. However, he emphasized that regulatory approval would depend heavily on clarity around asset custody and compliance frameworks.

Ripple Buys Wallet Provider Palisade to Enhance Payment Networks

Ripple confirmed the purchase of Palisade, a crypto wallet and custody provider, on Monday. XRP claims that the purchase was aimed at strengthening its institutional custody and payments network. Ripple stated that Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service platform would be integrated into its infrastructure to support real-time settlement and high-frequency payment flows. The system enabled users to create and deploy secure wallets in seconds and could connect to multiple blockchains and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Ripple President Monica Long said that Palisade offered the best set of capabilities to complement what they had built with Ripple Payments and that it was a natural fit for the kind of institutional clients who needed fast, compliant wallet infrastructure.

The Palisade deal is Ripple’s fourth major acquisition this year, and the previous purchases include a prime broker, Hidden Road, which was later rebranded as Ripple Prime, a stablecoin infrastructure company, Rail, and a corporate treasury management platform, GTreasury. Ripple has been emerging as a top candidate in the decentralized finance space and experimenting with new additions to enhance its overall outlook.

