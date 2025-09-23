XRP News Today: XRP Targets $3.33, Solana Nears $300, BlockDAG Presale Ending

The crypto landscape has recently encountered relevant activity surrounding Solana, BlockDAG, and XRP. Cryptocurrencies like XRP mainly target $3.33, the price value of Solana comes near $300, and the price value of BlockDAG is $0.0016, as suggested by the crypto price predictions.

XRP Targets $3.33

XRP, a digital currency that plays a bridge currency to enable low-cost and fast international financial transactions on the XRPL (XRP Ledger).

As per the latest news, XRP has recently encountered a Bearish trend, which is around $2.92. XRP has struggled due to the rate cut of the Fed on September 17, and also the increasing 10-year United States treasury yields, as well as a strong US dollar, impacting the crypto landscape.

According to Bitemycoin’s analysts, XRP has been falling below $3, and its price movements are impacted by its market sentiment, network upgrades, and institutional adoptions, along with the wider trends of the crypto market.

Historically, XRP signals sharp rallies after the consolidation periods, and some analysts suggest a potential $3.20-$3.30 target if XRP can break above the major resistance levels. Anyhow, in the current market situation, the market momentum of XRP is bearish, having the price trading below various EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages).

The bearish chart pattern of XRP showcases a possible price correction to nearly $2, but the crypto analysts were still persuaded of a constant uptrend to huge digits.

At the time of writing, the price value of XRP is $2.87

Solana Nears $300

Solana (SOL), a high-performance blockchain platform, is designed for low transaction costs, scalability, and speed that activate the development of smart contracts and dApps (decentralized applications) for uses such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized Finance (DeFi).

According to analysts’ predictions, SOL is approaching $300, which is empowered by institutional investments and the expectation of a Spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) approval.

In mid-September, reports from multiple sources noted that Solana was showcasing a strong rally, with some analysts forecasting it would reach the $300 mark at the end of the year.

On the contrary, an analyst from Cointelegraph mentions that lower funding rates for perpetual futures indicate a muted appetite for exploited positions that could raise questions regarding the sustainability of the rally.

On Thursday, the native token of Solana rallied above $250 and reached its greatest level in nearly 8 months. Similarly, over the past 30 days, SOL has outperformed the wider altcoin market by twenty-five percent, boosted highly by corporate adoption as a reserve strategy.

On Wednesday, the US SEC launched new regulatory standards that aim to enhance spot cryptocurrency ETF approvals.

Investors are anticipating that the SOL ETF will follow the progress of Ether-based products that have amassed $24 B in digital assets under management.

With the Securities and Exchange Commission of the U.S approval almost confirmed, the path of SOL to $300 lies in obtaining ETF inflows instead of competing with altcoin establishments and sustaining effective corporate treasury accumulation.

At the time of writing, the value of Solana (SOL) is $219

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Locked price is set to expire in a few days

BlockDAG (BDAG) is a Block Directed Acyclic Graph, which is a specialized data structure that delivers a decentralized approach to processing transactions and protecting a blockchain network.

The presale price of BlockDAG is $0.0016, and it will end in a few days, making this a relevant moment for those showcasing the effective crypto to purchase now from the current list.

After that, the price of BlockDag is anticipated to increase from the present locked price of $0.0016 to its standard batch price of $0.027.

The launch price target of BlockDAG is $0.05, and the early investors have already analyzed relevant returns with one report describing a 2900% Return on Investment (ROI).

The EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility of BlockDAG helps it to assist Ethereum-native apps. The long-term forecasts suggest that the project’s price value could reach $1 by 2027, and it is a huge speculative prediction boost by the project itself via sponsored content.

