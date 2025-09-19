Ripple competitor SWIFT has announced its plans regarding adopting the ISO 20022 standard and integrating blockchain technology into its operations. Furthermore, the firm suggested that it has no plans to launch a token, which could have competed with XRP.  SWIFT Unveils Plans In Race Against Ripple And XRP In an X post, crypto commentator John […]Ripple competitor SWIFT has announced its plans regarding adopting the ISO 20022 standard and integrating blockchain technology into its operations. Furthermore, the firm suggested that it has no plans to launch a token, which could have competed with XRP.  SWIFT Unveils Plans In Race Against Ripple And XRP In an X post, crypto commentator John […]

XRP News: What SWIFT’s ISO 20022 Announcement Means In Its Race With Ripple

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 22:00
XRP
XRP$2.9923-1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-3.54%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0154-5.11%

Ripple competitor SWIFT has announced its plans regarding adopting the ISO 20022 standard and integrating blockchain technology into its operations. Furthermore, the firm suggested that it has no plans to launch a token, which could have competed with XRP. 

SWIFT Unveils Plans In Race Against Ripple And XRP

In an X post, crypto commentator John Squire shared a video in which a SWIFT executive highlighted how the company will be adopting the ISO 20022 data format for its payment services. She noted that this will open up opportunities for banks to offer value-added products and services to their customers. This comes as the company faces increased competition from Ripple, which uses XRP as the bridge currency for its payment services. 

Furthermore, the SWIFT executive opined that the biggest opportunity for the industry in relation to their new platform is the potential for integration with several networks, rails, and third parties. She explained that the new platform will leverage the ISO 20022 format and the transaction orchestration to manage this interoperability. Based on her statement, SWIFT will be able to integrate with any crypto network through a single central framework. 

This means that SWIFT doesn’t plan to establish or adopt a particular network just the way Ripple uses the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and its native token XRP. Squire opined that the company was making this move to avoid competing with networks like the XRPL, which are already established in the crypto space. 

Meanwhile, the market commentator added that the future is interoperability, not monopoly, suggesting that all networks will have a role to play in global payments. However, this could impact projections of XRP reaching ambitious price targets on the grounds that most transactions will be settled on the XRPL at some point through Ripple’s payment solution.

Ripple Is Also Working On Interoperability

It is worth mentioning that Ripple is also working on interoperability for its payment network as it looks to overtake SWIFT. XRPL Validator Vet had previously pointed out the fact that Ripple’s latest acquisition, stablecoin platform Rail, supports SEPA, FedWire, ACH, and SWIFT payment rails. 

Furthermore, the stablecoin platform also supports four layer-1 networks: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Solana. He noted that the XRP Ledger will soon join the last and that a pair of XRP/USD could make use of the support payment rails. 

Meanwhile, as part of the push for interoperability, Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is also available on the Ethereum network alongside the XRPL. There are also plans to integrate it into the Cardano network. It is worth mentioning that the stablecoin also plays a key role in Ripple’s payment solutions. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $3.04, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Ripple
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06333-2.19%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000268-3.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share
Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:…
NEAR
NEAR$3.109-3.50%
1
1$0.0108-1.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005194-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury