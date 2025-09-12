XRP News: Why Firms Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

By: Coindoo
2025/09/12 23:16
The most eye-catching move came from Amber International Holdings, which unveiled a $100 million plan to build a digital asset reserve. Rather than going all-in on Bitcoin, Amber spread its bets across multiple names, including XRP, Solana, BNB, SUI, and Ethereum. The company has already disclosed XRP holdings in its financial reports, signaling confidence in the token’s role as a reserve asset.

This shift reflects a broader change in thinking. While firms like MicroStrategy have stuck to a Bitcoin-only strategy, others are increasingly treating crypto treasuries like investment portfolios. Attorney Bill Morgan described it as a “new corporate norm,” where risk management and diversification outweigh ideological commitment to a single chain.

Momentum around XRP is building. Trident Digital Tech Holdings has earmarked half a billion dollars for the asset, Webus International has lined up $300 million, VivoPower International is deploying $121 million, and Wellgistics Health secured $50 million in credit to grow its XRP exposure. These moves suggest that XRP is no longer a marginal play — it is being written directly into corporate capital strategies.

The timing is favorable. XRP has climbed past $3, supported by steady whale accumulation and optimism over ETF applications still under review. Legal clarity around the token has also eased concerns that once kept institutions away, giving companies a stronger case for inclusion alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What’s emerging is a new model of corporate adoption. Crypto treasuries are evolving into diversified baskets of digital assets, and XRP is carving out a place near the center. For companies seeking both liquidity and growth potential, the era of Bitcoin-only reserves appears to be fading.

