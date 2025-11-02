XRP News: XRP Ledger Foundation Under Fire by Community, Here’s Why

In recent XRP news, the XRP Ledger Foundation is facing criticism from members of the community. Many believe the foundation is not giving enough attention to the XRP Ledger itself.

The issue grew after online posts questioned the group’s involvement with Xahau, a separate blockchain network.

Concerns Over XRP Ledger Foundation’s Main Focus

Members of the XRP community have raised questions about where the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) is placing its attention.

As reportd in XRP news, the discussion started when a user called moonkie posted on social media, saying the foundation should be focused only on the XRP Ledger.

His post suggested that other blockchain projects manage to keep their foundations dedicated to one network, while XRPLF appears to be dividing its efforts.

In the post, moonkie criticized what was seen as the promotion of Xahau, a fork, or separate version, of the XRP Ledger.

The XRP Ledger Foundation Probe | Source: moonkie

Moonkie questioned why some members of the foundation were showing support for Xahau when it is a different network and a potential competitor.

The post also pointed out that those from the initial Xahau distribution hold more than 90% of its supply, which raised further doubts about its fairness and long-term goals.

Developer Wietse Wind, who is well known in the XRP space, responded directly. He said that most of his work, about 90%, is still focused on the XRP Ledger.

Only a small part of his time, he said, goes toward Xahau-related work. He explained that his Xahau involvement began as part of a long-term effort to improve the XRP Ledger.

In addition, Wind also said that how he spends his time has nothing to do with XRPLF’s actions. He stressed that people should separate personal projects from the foundation’s responsibilities.

The conversation did not stop there. Many users shared their own opinions, with some agreeing with moonkie and others defending the connection between XRP Ledger and Xahau.

Santiago Velez, another active voice in the community, said that Xahau’s work could help improve the XRP Ledger in the future.

He explained that testing features on Xahau could show what works before those features are added to the main network.

According to Velez, this process could keep the XRP Ledger stable while still allowing innovation to take place.

XRPL Validation | Source: Vet

He said that both networks could benefit through shared learning and technical progress.

His view was that building links between the two systems might create a stronger ecosystem for developers and users.

Another community member, Jon Nilsen, also supported this idea. He said that people are capable of contributing to more than one project at a time

He described Xahau as being more advanced in some technical areas. In his view, work done on either network could help the other.

However, not everyone agreed. Moonkie replied again, saying that Xahau does not improve the XRP Ledger in any way.

The post described the idea of shared benefit as misleading and claimed that Xahau’s presence only creates division within the community.

XRP News: XRPL Role and Ongoing Debate

Some community members used the discussion to restate what makes the XRP Ledger important.

A user known as Vet shared a story about speaking with David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, during an event in Las Vegas.

Schwartz reportedly said that having a clear identity and being different from other chains is valuable.

Vet said the XRP Ledger should remain focused on being simple, fast, and affordable to use.

He pointed out that it still supports the idea of financial freedom, where anyone can use the system without depending on a central authority.

In his post on social media, Vet added that this independence is what sets the XRP Ledger apart from other blockchains.

The online discussion shows that people in the XRP community care deeply about the network’s direction.

While some want XRPLF to focus only on the XRP Ledger, others believe collaboration with Xahau could bring useful progress.

For now, the debate continues as both sides try to define what is best for the future of the XRP Ledger.