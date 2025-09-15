XRP News: XRP surpasses Citigroup in market capitalization

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/15 20:13
XRP has surpassed Citigroup, one of the largest U.S. banks, in market cap, as growing institutional adoption and the proliferation of XRP ETFs are expected to drive further growth.

Summary
  • XRP has surpassed Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion and entering the top 100 global assets.
  • Growth is driven by instituitional adoption of Ripple’s ODL network and increasing ETF availability, with more approvals expected soon.

XRP has overtaken Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion compared with Citigroup’s $183 billion. This milestone positions XRP (XRP) among the top 100 global assets, surpassing companies such as Shopify and Verizon.

XRP News: XRP surpasses Citigroup in market capitalization - 1

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service has likely played the key role in this growth, processing $1.3 trillion in cross-border transactions during the second quarter of 2025. ODL utilizes XRP as a bridge currency, enabling real-time settlements and reducing transaction costs by up to 70% compared to traditional systems. This efficiency has attracted partnerships with major financial institutions such as Santander, Standard Chartered, and American Express.

XRP gains traction as ETFs multiply

The growing popularity of XRP-focused ETFs has also contributed to its rising market cap. Notably, 3iQ’s XRPQ ETF recently surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management, establishing itself as the largest XRP ETF in Canada.

With more ETFs expected to receive approval, investor access to XRP is likely to expand further, supporting continued market growth. REX-Osprey ETFs covering XRP, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin have cleared the SEC’s 75-day review and are expected to list soon. Meanwhile, several other U.S. XRP ETF applications—including those from CoinShares, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and Grayscale—are currently under extended SEC review, with decisions now expected in October.

