XRP News: XRPL Hub Upgrade Coming Next Week, Says Ripple CTO

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 20:05
Threshold
T$0.016+0.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.05244+1.43%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004864-1.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137+1.61%
XRP
XRP$2.934+1.06%
XRP News

The post XRP News: XRPL Hub Upgrade Coming Next Week, Says Ripple CTO appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The XRP community is buzzing after Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, teased that a key upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) could be ready as early as next week. Known as one of the main architects behind XRP, Schwartz has been testing a new “hub” system designed to strengthen the network’s backbone. 

Over the past few days, Schwartz has been running a hub server while monitoring its performance through bandwidth charts, latency graphs, and peer connections. After three days of smooth results, he revealed that the system is stable enough for production use. Even under heavier traffic, the network held strong, with latency never crossing 33 milliseconds, a level far below what would cause any concern.

Why the Hub Matters

The new hub isn’t just a technical experiment. Its purpose is to help XRPL nodes stay connected, especially during times of stress. By reducing the risk of sync drops and keeping the network tied together, it strengthens the reliability of the ledger. This fits neatly with XRPL’s long-standing reputation for stability, having operated without interruption since 2012.

Stability as XRP’s Selling Point

While some projects focus on flashy features, XRP’s value proposition has often rested on consistency and resilience. A hidden layer like this hub may not sound glamorous, but it plays a crucial role in ensuring that the ledger continues to perform without hiccups. For investors and developers, that reliability is just as important as any new functionality.

  • Also Read :
  •   XRP Price Prediction: $50 or Bearish Retrace Below $1?
  •   ,

Schwartz hasn’t shared an exact launch date yet, but the update suggests that XRPL improvements are already in motion. If testing continues to go smoothly, this hub could soon be integrated into the live infrastructure, quietly strengthening the network’s backbone for years to come.

XRPL Ledger Faces Harsh Security Score

Meanwhile, in the other news, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) landed at the bottom of Kaiko’s Blockchain Ecosystem Ranking with a score of 41 out of 100, the lowest among 15 blockchains. Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Solana topped the charts, while XRPL’s placement reignited debates about its decentralization and security. 

Ripple CTO David Schwartz pushed back on the recurring claim that Ripple controls XRPL. He highlighted the unique node list (UNL) system, which ensures validators only interact with trusted participants, allowing the community to swiftly reject bad actors. 

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

What is the new “hub” system for the XRP Ledger?

The “hub” system is a technical upgrade designed to help XRPL nodes stay connected and avoid “sync drops” during heavy network traffic, strengthening the ledger’s overall reliability.

Why is network stability important for XRPL?

Stability is a key selling point for XRPL. The new hub ensures the ledger can maintain its long-standing record of operating without interruptions, which is crucial for investors.

How does the XRP Ledger’s UNL system address decentralization concerns?

The UNL (Unique Node List) system lets validators choose which participants to trust. This allows the community to swiftly reject bad actors and prevents any single entity, like Ripple, from controlling the network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift. The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375+0.88%
Story
IP$5.824+0.22%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5144-0.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:40
Share
SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0.04635-2.00%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04633-0.68%
Ethereum
ETH$4,440.66+3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05244+1.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005885-0.47%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005518+0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token