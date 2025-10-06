XRP open interest surges to nearly $3 billion, with bulls and bears at a stalemate at $3.

PANews reported on October 6th that according to Finbold, CryptoQuant data shows that XRP's open interest (OI) surged to nearly $2.92 billion on October 5th, once again becoming a focus of speculative activity among traders. A surge in open interest indicates a significant influx of funds into leveraged positions, often signaling increased market volatility. Notably, XRP's price is currently stable around $2.99, approaching the $3 resistance level. Analysts point out that despite billions of dollars in contracts being established, XRP has yet to effectively break through $3, indicating a fierce confrontation between bulls and bears at this critical level. If XRP can successfully break through $3, the current high OI could fuel a price rally. Conversely, a pullback could trigger large-scale long position liquidations. PANews reported on October 6th that according to Finbold, CryptoQuant data shows that XRP's open interest (OI) surged to nearly $2.92 billion on October 5th, once again becoming a focus of speculative activity among traders. A surge in open interest indicates a significant influx of funds into leveraged positions, often signaling increased market volatility. Notably, XRP's price is currently stable around $2.99, approaching the $3 resistance level. Analysts point out that despite billions of dollars in contracts being established, XRP has yet to effectively break through $3, indicating a fierce confrontation between bulls and bears at this critical level. If XRP can successfully break through $3, the current high OI could fuel a price rally. Conversely, a pullback could trigger large-scale long position liquidations.