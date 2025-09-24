XRP Outshines Gold, Stocks, And Bitcoin As Thailand’s Best Asset

According to reports citing Thailand’s financial regulator and local market data, XRP posted the strongest year-on-year return among major assets in the country.
The cryptocurrency recorded about 390% gains compared with the same period last year, and it has held the top spot for nine consecutive months, based on the figures released.
Trading activity was heavy in August, with roughly 299 billion baht of crypto trades recorded — about $8 billion — and some 230,000 active accounts touching the market.
Market breakdowns show that retail traders made up a large share of the volume. Retail investors accounted for about 40% of August trading activity, while the rest came from institutions, foreign accounts and corporate entities.
The data, which has been repeated across a number of outlets, points to broad participation by ordinary traders in Thailand rather than a single big player driving prices.
While the headline numbers are eye catching, analysts say simple comparisons have limits. Price return is only one way to measure performance.
Stocks and gold are often judged on total return, which can include dividends and other income. Crypto returns can swing wildly over short stretches, especially when base prices a year earlier were low. That makes any year-on-year figure sensitive to timing and market cycles.Regulatory Context And Usage
Based on reports from the regulator and market observers, cryptocurrencies in Thailand are mainly held for investment rather than daily payments.
Crypto is not generally permitted as a standard means of payment, though limited pilot programs have been tried for specific uses. This mix of strong speculation and limited everyday use helps explain why price moves may be sharp even as broader adoption for commerce remains limited.Volatility And Data Reliability
Some experts warn that the headline percentage masks risk. XRP’s rise may reflect a recovery from a depressed price level a year ago, along with intensified interest from retail buyers.
Data quality and methodology also matter. Trade volumes and account counts are often reported by exchanges or consolidated by the regulator, and different sources can use different filters or definitions.Market Watchers Call For Caution
Observers say greater attention from regulators is likely as crypto trading gains prominence. Reports suggest the surge could bring tighter rules aimed at investor protection.
Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView