XRP Predicted to Hit Nearly $1000 – These Cryptos Could Explode Next

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/15 23:52
Next 1000x Cryptos to Watch as XRP Predicted to Capture SWIFT's Quadrillion Market

She projects $XRP to fly close to $1000 per coin in five years.

Could she be correct?

It’s too early to tell. But one thing is for sure – XRP won’t be alone to benefit from the surge.

Here is a closer look at Diana’s prediction and three 1000X cryptos that could follow in $XRP’s footsteps.

Why Ripple Could Touch $1000

Diana’s XRP price prediction is based on Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s recent projection.

He says that XRP might capture 14% of SWIFT’s $1.5 quadrillion annual transaction volume in just five years. That amounts to $210 trillion transaction volume, 8X the size of the U.S. economy.

Even a fraction of that volume flowing through XRP’s liquidity pools would be enough to send the coin up the charts.

  • For instance, 1% of global payment flows is all it takes to potentially send $XRP to $96.
  • And during a liquidity squeeze, it could touch as high as $943, if there are 5.6B XRP in circulation.

 

$HYPER whale purchases tokens worth $161.3K, source: Etherscan

Moreover, XRP’s use cases stretch far beyond SWIFT’s, as it is increasingly tied to mainstream finance, especially when it comes to cross-border payments. The penetration is only expected to deepen and widen over the coming year, with more governments embracing pro-crypto regulations.

The real-world tokenization boom is another factor that could catalyze XRP’s price surge.

If XRP jumps to $943 in the next five years, investors are looking at a ~30,000% rally, expanding its market cap to a gigantic $56.2T. In that case, it could potentially outperform gold and even Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin is currently the world’s largest crypto, it doesn’t have any utility tied to it. That gap could widen as modern finance increasingly relies on crypto infrastructure.

This is where projects like XRP, Ethereum, Bitcoin Hyper, and Best Wallet shine. They are building the future of finance through breakthrough technology. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see these coins explode as crypto becomes a part of everyday life.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Makes Bitcoin Functional – Here’s How

Bitcoin Hyper is building an execution layer for the Bitcoin blockchain using Solana’s Virtual Machine. The goal is to make the network compatible with DeFi, meme coins, NFTs, and everything else that’s going on in Web3.

This is how it works:

Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 architecture

As XRP’s projected growth threatens $BTC’s dominance, projects like Bitcoin Hyper could rewrite the future. If the project unfolds as planned, it could tie more utility and activity to the network, in turn, driving up $BTC’s demand and price.

In other words, Bitcoin won’t just remain a storage of value.

Realizing this, $BTC investors are flocking to the $HYPER token presale, which has already smashed through the $16M milestone.

$HYPER is the native crypto of Bitcoin Hyper that fuels all activities in the ecosystem. In the presale, early backers can grab the token for fixed, discounted prices that gradually rise with each new stage.

Currently, the token is selling for $0.012925 per piece. Presale participants are also eligible to join the staking program, where $HYPER tokens can be locked to earn attractive passive income. At 71%, the staking APY is much higher than XRP’s one-digit percentage returns, and too compelling to ignore now.

But it won’t last long. Investors have to take action early to grab the token for the current presale rate and staking APY. The next price surge is just a day away.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST): Next-gen Noncustodial Wallet That Could Drive Global Crypto Adoption

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) powers the Best Wallet app, one of the fastest-growing crypto wallets this year.

The Best Wallet app is a noncustodial, multichain crypto wallet that supports five blockchains, with over 60 in the pipeline. It stands out from the crowd of crypto wallets with its strong security features, which include encryption, backup, multifactor authentication, and more.

But it’s not another technically complex wallet accessible only to experts. The project is beginner-friendly and has plans to dominate 40% of the global crypto market by the end of next year.

It makes this possible using $BEST tokens, which unlock various benefits for holders, as shown below:

$BEST utilities
Unlike most early-stage crypto projects, Best Wallet is not stuck in the ideation phase. The Best Wallet app is already live with glowing reviews on the App Store and the Play Store.

That explains why investors are stocking up on $BEST tokens before it hits exchanges. The presale, which has already crossed $15M, will be live for a few more days. But the next price surge is just a day away.

If you want to learn more about the project and grab the token for $0.025645, visit the official presale website. The current staking APY is 84%, giving another strong reason to start early.

3. Growing ETF Demand and Staking Volume Could Send Ethereum ($ETH) Past $5000

Ethereum is another crypto that could explode if $XRP pumps to $1000.

The reasons are obvious.

First of all, there is a growing institutional appetite for Ethereum ETFs. In fact, $ETH holdings by ETFs have rapidly grown since April this year. The market saw an impressive inflow of close to $10B in July and August.

Daily cumulative Ethereum ETF inflow till August, Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

With traditional investors increasingly using ETFs as a gateway into the crypto ecosystem, the trend is only expected to pick up. This is because ETFs eliminate the complexities tied to direct crypto exposure.

Another reason is the tightening $ETH supply due to staking activity, with around 36.2M ETH now locked. That is not a small number, and amounts to 30% of the total $ETH supply. Clearly, there is long-term conviction in the project.

Together, these two factors paint a promising picture for $ETH’s journey ahead. As a project building core infrastructure for digital finance, $ETH has the potential to climb to $5000 in the next rally and further expand in the coming years.

Both Ethereum and XRP are now available for purchase on major crypto exchanges, while $HYPER and $BEST presales are only accessible through their official websites.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
