XRP Price Action at $2.83 Sets Stage for Potential $6 Surge

XRP reached $2.83, aligning with projections shared by market watchers.

Historical price cycles suggest XRP follows repeating patterns of correction and breakout.

Current consolidation near $3.00 could set up a move toward $5–6 if momentum holds.

XRP briefly touched $2.83, meeting the projection highlighted by market commentator Ali. The level reflects the newfound momentum in the token after a long history of increasing recovery.

Investors watched this level closely because it was at levels of previous resistance observed from long-term charts. Ali’s remark regarding this price level escalated the new debate that has emerged regarding the fractal-like behavior of XRP’s markets.

Raoul Pal, CEO and founder of Global Macro Investor and RealVision, has also put out his own observation in recent weeks. Pal published a chart of the price movement of XRP from 2014 through 2025.

The chart showed that the asset always experiences periods of compression and strong breakouts. In his analysis, the asset entered what he termed the “Full Porting” phase, a temporary phase that always tends to lead to acceleration.

XRP’s Decade-Long Price Cycles

The weekly chart of XRP has demonstrated recurring patterns in the past decade. The first notable cycle from 2014 until 2017 consisted of long-term weakness and a break higher that sent XRP significantly above $3.00 by early 2018.

The second cycle from 2018 until 2020 consisted of a falling wedge, a reversal pattern that has a bias toward a move higher. That move was typical of the general bull run and took XRP up to around $1.80.

The third phase, from 2021 until 2024, exhibited the very same characteristics. After an April 2021 rally, XRP consolidated yet again, finding healthy support in the $0.40–$0.50 area.

The final breakdown in late 2023 saw the XRP cross the $1.50–$2.00 barrier, once again putting it in a favorable momentum. Each of the phases marked a pattern of sudden upsurge, long correction, and new spurt.

Today, XRP is forming what appears to be a symmetrical triangle in the $3.00 area. Technicians consider this a continuation and not a reversal signal. This would suggest that XRP is accumulating for yet another decisive move.

XRP Price Pattern Hints at Another Major Breakout Cycle

Short-term resistance has come in at $2.80 and $2.40, and broader resistance at $1.60–$1.80. Near-term support is at $3.10–$3.20. A successful violation of this band would open the door for a move toward $5–$6, a level that would challenge XRP’s all-time highs.

In contrast, a breakdown of support for the $2.40–$2.80 region would drop the token down into the $1.80 region before the next bid for higher ground.

