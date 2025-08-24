XRP Price Breaks $3 As Token Joins World’s Top 100 Assets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:51
XRP entered the global top 100 assets in late August 2025 after moving above $3. The rally followed legal and macroeconomic developments that improved sentiment toward the token.

XRP Price Entered Top 100 Asset Ranking

Data from CompaniesMarketCap showed that XRP ranked as the 99th largest asset in the world at press time.

The token carried a market capitalization of around $180 Billion. That placed it ahead of CATL and just behind Deutsche Telekom and Pinduoduo.

At press time, only BTC, ETH, and XRP appeared in the global top 100 list. The broader ranking contained companies, financial institutions, and other large entities.

The move above $3 came after a favorable court ruling and a shift in expectations for US interest rates.

Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had filed a joint motion to dismiss their long-running lawsuit. The US Appeals Court approved the dismissal earlier in August.

In parallel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole meeting that a rate cut remained possible in September.

The remarks increased risk appetite across financial markets and lifted several digital assets. The XRP price reacted strongly, reclaiming the $3 level and securing a place among the world’s most valuable assets.

Analysts Watched Resistance Near $3.21

Technical analysts said XRP faced resistance at $3.21, a level last seen several years ago.

CasiTrades, a crypto analyst, said momentum was strong and the barrier could give way quickly. She expected only a limited reaction before the uptrend continued.

The analyst also mentioned the possibility of a short pause before the next advance. In that case, the XRP price could retest the consolidation zone near $3.17 before attempting a breakout.

Technical resistance referred to past levels where buyers had struggled to push prices higher. Traders often tracked these points for potential reversals or pauses in rallies.

In this case, the $3.21 zone acted as the next reference level after the recent climb.

Source: X

The market remained attentive to whether XRP would sustain its momentum above $3. Analysts said the trend appeared constructive at the time of writing, with buyers controlling short-term action.

Forward Outlook for XRP Price Drivers

Market commentators pointed to several factors beyond short-term charts. Altcoin Gordon, a crypto analyst, said the XRP/BTC pair was close to breaking an eight-year downtrend.

A downtrend line marked consistent lower highs, and a breakout above it suggested a potential shift in relative strength.

Source: X

He also noted that proposals for spot XRP exchange-traded funds remained under review. Spot ETFs aimed to provide regulated access to tokens through traditional exchanges.

Market participants said such products could bring additional liquidity if approved. Ripple’s partnerships and upgrades to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) were also cited as longer-term drivers.

Legal expert Bill Morgan said XRP adoption had increased among institutions. He added that the token had held a top-three position for most of its history until the lawsuit with the SEC reduced its market standing.

Morgan also said XRP had growing utility in traditional finance. He referred to yield opportunities and settlement use cases that aligned with existing financial infrastructure.

According to him, those features supported the token’s role in broader markets despite ongoing competition.

At press time, the XRP price was above $3, and the token had regained entry into the world’s top 100 assets.

Analysts said the next technical levels would determine whether the rally extended further in 2025.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/24/xrp-price-breaks-3-as-token-joins-worlds-top-100-assets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
