XRP Price Could Hit $170,000, Analyst Rejects Traditional Models

By: Coincentral
2025/10/03 19:05
TLDR

  • A crypto analyst predicts that XRP could reach a price of $170,000 per token, rejecting traditional valuation models.
  • The analyst argues that conventional financial metrics like market capitalization no longer apply to digital assets like XRP.
  • XRP’s value is seen as inevitable in the shifting global financial system, which is rapidly transitioning to digital currencies.
  • Technical analysis shows XRP is mirroring the patterns of its 2017 bull run, suggesting further price surges.
  • The analyst believes XRP will play a key role in bridging global financial institutions as trillions of dollars move to digital rails.

A bold prediction suggesting XRP could reach $170,000 per token has caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts. This projection challenges traditional valuation methods, asserting that conventional models fail to measure XRP’s true potential. According to crypto analyst ‘XRP Dragon,’ the world of digital money operates under principles that differ from the traditional financial system. He claims the $170,000 price target for XRP is not only achievable but inevitable as the digital economy evolves.

XRP Price of $170,000 Challenged Traditional Models

The XRP price forecast of $170,000 has raised eyebrows, but the analyst behind this projection is confident in his stance. “Old world math” is ineffective when analyzing digital assets, especially XRP, he argues. Traditional metrics, such as market capitalization, were designed for outdated systems and no longer apply to digital currencies like XRP.

In a video accompanying his analysis, XRP Dragon explained that the internet’s disruptive potential was once misunderstood. In 1995, the internet’s power couldn’t be measured using tools like the phone book, as it represented a new world. Similarly, XRP’s true value should not be measured using the outdated models of traditional finance, as it serves a different purpose in the emerging digital economy.

The analyst believes that XRP is poised to bridge global financial systems, connecting banks and countries through digital rails. As trillions of dollars transition to digital currencies, XRP is designed to facilitate value exchange across borders. According to XRP Dragon, this rapid shift in the financial landscape supports the claim that XRP’s potential price is not just a possibility but an inevitable outcome.

Technical Analysis Shows XRP Mirroring 2017 Bull Cycle

Technical analysis has revealed that XRP price movements are echoing patterns seen during its 2017 bull cycle. Crypto analyst EtherNasyonal pointed out that XRP followed a predictable sequence back then, including accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and explosive growth. Currently, XRP is in a consolidation phase, similar to where it was in 2017 before a significant price surge.

EtherNasyonal’s chart suggests that XRP could follow a similar path, potentially reaching $10 before entering a distribution phase. The analyst believes that this pattern could play out as soon as 2025, when another rally might push XRP price higher. If the historical trend repeats itself, XRP could see substantial gains before stabilizing.

The post XRP Price Could Hit $170,000, Analyst Rejects Traditional Models appeared first on CoinCentral.

