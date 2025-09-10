XRP Price Could Reach $983 to Erase U.S. National Debt, Experts Say

TLDR

To completely eliminate the $35 trillion U.S. national debt, XRP’s price would need to reach $983.

Ripple controls 35.6 billion XRP in escrow, which, if the price increases significantly, could be used to cover the U.S. debt.

XRP’s potential price could allow it to play a major role in global markets and CBDCs.

Russia’s advisor Anton Kobyakov warns that the U.S. could use cryptocurrencies to address its financial challenges.

XRP is considered a more efficient alternative to Bitcoin and Ethereum due to its speed, low cost, and scalability.

Discussions are growing around how cryptocurrencies, especially XRP, could play a role in alleviating the United States’ national debt. As the U.S. debt surpasses $35 trillion, analysts and commentators are speculating about potential solutions. Recently, Russian advisor Anton Kobyakov suggested that the U.S. might use cryptocurrencies to address its financial burdens. He argued that stablecoins and digital assets could help reduce the debt, likening it to past financial resets in the U.S.

XRP Price Needs $983 to Erase U.S. Debt

XRP’s potential to tackle U.S. debt is being closely examined. Pumpius, a popular figure within the XRP community, shared a calculation about XRP’s price. According to Pumpius, the price of XRP would need to reach $983 to wipe out the entire $35 trillion debt. With Ripple holding 35.6 billion XRP in escrow, this price would make the total value of XRP sufficient to cover the debt.

At the current XRP price of $3.03, the token would need to increase by over 32,000%. This suggests that the XRP price would have to rise drastically to have a substantial impact on the debt. The logic behind this is based on the large amount of XRP Ripple controls, which could be leveraged as a strategic reserve.

Pumpius also mentioned that this price point is just the beginning. If XRP reaches $10,000, it could become a critical asset in global markets, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and foreign exchange. He further suggested that higher price points could lead to XRP being used in capital markets and as a foundation for new technologies.

XRP as a Neutral Alternative to Bitcoin and Ethereum

XRP is often seen as a more efficient alternative to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Pumpius pointed out that Bitcoin is slow and energy-intensive, while Ethereum is costly and fragmented. XRP, he argued, is a better fit for widespread adoption due to its speed, low cost, and scalability.

According to Pumpius, XRP is the “only” cryptocurrency capable of handling a global liquidity reset. He believes XRP’s efficiency and its neutral nature make it ideal for large-scale adoption. “XRP can handle the global scale of digital finance, especially in a financial reset,” said Pumpius.

However, these predictions remain speculative. While some in the XRP community remain optimistic, others argue that Bitcoin could be a stronger candidate for global adoption. Regardless, the potential for XRP’s price to rise dramatically hinges on the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in financial systems.

The debate continues as financial experts and cryptocurrency communities watch closely. With the U.S. debt reaching new heights, the role of digital assets like XRP may become more prominent in the coming years. Only time will tell if XRP’s price will reach the levels suggested and if it can truly help address the nation’s mounting debt.

The post XRP Price Could Reach $983 to Erase U.S. National Debt, Experts Say appeared first on CoinCentral.