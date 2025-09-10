XRP Price Could Reach $983 to Erase U.S. National Debt, Experts Say

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 21:13
Union
U$0.00945-3.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04935+5.60%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018501+19.71%
XRP
XRP$3.0035+2.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.16093+1.18%

TLDR

  • To completely eliminate the $35 trillion U.S. national debt, XRP’s price would need to reach $983.
  • Ripple controls 35.6 billion XRP in escrow, which, if the price increases significantly, could be used to cover the U.S. debt.
  • XRP’s potential price could allow it to play a major role in global markets and CBDCs.
  • Russia’s advisor Anton Kobyakov warns that the U.S. could use cryptocurrencies to address its financial challenges.
  • XRP is considered a more efficient alternative to Bitcoin and Ethereum due to its speed, low cost, and scalability.

Discussions are growing around how cryptocurrencies, especially XRP, could play a role in alleviating the United States’ national debt. As the U.S. debt surpasses $35 trillion, analysts and commentators are speculating about potential solutions. Recently, Russian advisor Anton Kobyakov suggested that the U.S. might use cryptocurrencies to address its financial burdens. He argued that stablecoins and digital assets could help reduce the debt, likening it to past financial resets in the U.S.

XRP Price Needs $983 to Erase U.S. Debt

XRP’s potential to tackle U.S. debt is being closely examined. Pumpius, a popular figure within the XRP community, shared a calculation about XRP’s price. According to Pumpius, the price of XRP would need to reach $983 to wipe out the entire $35 trillion debt. With Ripple holding 35.6 billion XRP in escrow, this price would make the total value of XRP sufficient to cover the debt.

At the current XRP price of $3.03, the token would need to increase by over 32,000%. This suggests that the XRP price would have to rise drastically to have a substantial impact on the debt. The logic behind this is based on the large amount of XRP Ripple controls, which could be leveraged as a strategic reserve.

Pumpius also mentioned that this price point is just the beginning. If XRP reaches $10,000, it could become a critical asset in global markets, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and foreign exchange. He further suggested that higher price points could lead to XRP being used in capital markets and as a foundation for new technologies.

XRP as a Neutral Alternative to Bitcoin and Ethereum

XRP is often seen as a more efficient alternative to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Pumpius pointed out that Bitcoin is slow and energy-intensive, while Ethereum is costly and fragmented. XRP, he argued, is a better fit for widespread adoption due to its speed, low cost, and scalability.

According to Pumpius, XRP is the “only” cryptocurrency capable of handling a global liquidity reset. He believes XRP’s efficiency and its neutral nature make it ideal for large-scale adoption. “XRP can handle the global scale of digital finance, especially in a financial reset,” said Pumpius.

However, these predictions remain speculative. While some in the XRP community remain optimistic, others argue that Bitcoin could be a stronger candidate for global adoption. Regardless, the potential for XRP’s price to rise dramatically hinges on the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in financial systems.

The debate continues as financial experts and cryptocurrency communities watch closely. With the U.S. debt reaching new heights, the role of digital assets like XRP may become more prominent in the coming years. Only time will tell if XRP’s price will reach the levels suggested and if it can truly help address the nation’s mounting debt.

The post XRP Price Could Reach $983 to Erase U.S. National Debt, Experts Say appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00939-4.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02051+8.17%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23393+3.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share
Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Litecoin (LTC) has often been described as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Known for faster block times and lower fees, Litecoin has maintained its popularity among both miners and traders.
GET
GET$0.008467-0.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09171+6.60%
Litecoin
LTC$114.46+2.93%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:22
Share

Trending News

More

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board

CryptoQuant analyst identifies sign of the next altcoin wave