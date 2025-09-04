XRP Price Erupts as Consensys CEO Reflects the Settlement or Dismissal of Crypto Cases under Trump  ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 05:56
XRP continues to be the talk of the crypto town after breaching the psychological price of $3, given that the altcoin has failed to do so for close to three years.

This momentous development is occurring after XRP broke out of a three-year downtrend, which had proven detrimental for the cryptocurrency, based on growing frustrations within the XRP community.

As a result, market analyst under the pseudonym name Mikybull Crypto believes that a massive rally is on the horizon thanks to this fate.

According to CoinGecko data, XRP is enjoying a weekly surge of 11.4% to hit $2.85 at the time of writing.

This notable leg up has enabled XRP to elbow Tether (USDT) from the third position, thanks to a market value of $170 billion compared to the latter’s $168 billion.

Welcoming this move, crypto trader Ash Crypto acknowledged, “XRP came out of a 3-year bear market with a single candle. Power of crypto.”

Therefore, XRP is staring at more upside if it breaches the $3.08 resistance level.

Consensys CEO Sees a Brighter Crypto Future Post-Trump

Given that the present Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regime has not been sitting well with the crypto community based on the many cases filed, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin believes there is light at the end of the tunnel.

This is because he foresees a scenario where these crypto cases will be settled or dismissed, given that Donald Trump has ascended to the U.S. presidency.

With the Trump administration already signalling a pro-crypto approach, Lubin believes that the crypto industry will save a significant amount of money, as lawsuits will be significantly reduced.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania lawmakers have recently introduced revolutionary legislation aimed at making Bitcoin a strategic asset reserve, a move that will see the state invest in the leading cryptocurrency.


