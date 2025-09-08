XRP Price Eyeing $3 Again But Investors Favour This Trending Meme Coin To 20x Before October

But while XRP slowly grinds upward, another project is generating the kind of excitement that retail traders love. Layer Brett, known by its ticker $LBRETT, has stormed onto the scene with a presale that’s already raised over $2.9 million. This isn’t just another meme experiment—it’s a chance to catch a token with viral energy, genuine blockchain utility, and the potential to multiply returns far faster than XRP.

Why Layer Brett is becoming impossible to ignore

Solving problems is what separates the long-term winners from the hype coins. Layer Brett does that by running on Ethereum Layer 2, bringing near-instant transaction speeds and gas fees that cost just pennies. Compare that with older chains where costs can jump to $10–$20 per transaction, and it’s easy to see why $LBRETT has caught fire. Analysts suggest this project could deliver 20x gains before October, with a 100x run possible during the 2025 bull market.

Understanding the project beyond the meme

Many meme tokens are built on little more than branding. $LBRETT takes that viral culture and fuses it with real infrastructure. The roadmap includes staking, token rewards, NFT features, and Layer 2 integration. Early adopters can stake immediately with rewards as high as 893% APY, though those yields will decline as more participants lock in their tokens. The idea is simple: Take the fun of a meme, back it with real mechanics, and scale it on one of the most secure networks in crypto.

How $LBRETT actually works in practice

Layer Brett’s Layer 2 design processes transactions off-chain, easing congestion on Ethereum’s mainnet. That leads to blazing-fast confirmations, lower costs, and a smoother user experience. Investors can buy $LBRETT in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB and stake straight away through the dApp. Beyond the staking appeal, a $1 million giveaway is planned, along with gamified rewards designed to keep the community engaged. For those who want decentralization without barriers, $LBRETT checks every box.

What XRP brings to the table

XRP has a very different mission. It was created as a digital asset to power RippleNet, helping banks and institutions move money across borders more quickly and cheaply than traditional systems. This focus on payments has kept XRP relevant even after years of ups and downs.

Why the XRP price faces limits

Currently, the XRP price trades near $2.81 with a market cap of over $192 billion. While momentum has improved thanks to optimism around regulatory clarity, XRP’s size makes it harder to deliver life-changing multiples. Its all-time high of $3.84 remains within reach, but the kind of 20x or 100x gains investors dream of are increasingly unlikely for a coin at this scale. XRP is still valuable, but it’s not the explosive growth play it once was.

Why Layer Brett’s upside looks stronger

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, transparent tokenomics, and Layer 2 efficiency, Layer Brett offers a growth curve that XRP simply can’t match at its current size. At presale levels, $LBRETT is still a low-cap opportunity with sky-high potential. If analysts are right, a 20x by October is realistic, while a 100x during the broader bull run could put it among the most successful meme coins ever launched.

The final word for investors

The XRP price is grinding toward $3 again, but for those seeking explosive upside, Layer Brett looks far more compelling. $LBRETT is shaping up to be the meme coin of 2025.

Grab your $LBRETT during the presale now.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
