The crypto market is in a decisive phase, with XRP (XRP) price today holding near $2.75 after flashing a TD Sequential buy signal that hints at weakening selling pressure. Analysts believe a push above $3.00 could trigger momentum toward $5, yet this relies on sentiment aligning with technical strength. At the same time, Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows traders defending the $0.30–$0.32 support zone, and a breakout past $0.36 could open the path to $0.42. Yet the most striking progress belongs to BlockDAG. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership, the project has raised nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. Starting from a Stage 1 price of $0.001, today’s $0.0013 Batch 30 presale offers unmatched entry before the $0.05 listing. XRP Locks In $2.75 Support XRP is holding steady near $2.75 support after recent volatility, and a TD Sequential buy signal has emerged, hinting that selling pressure may be weakening. If buyers maintain momentum above this level, some analysts expect a breakout toward $5 by October. The rebound gains strength as price action forms a descending triangle pattern, a formation that often precedes sharp upward moves. Still, this setup comes with risks. The token must break clear resistance near $3.00 to fuel further upside. Market sentiment remains cautious, with traders watching closely for how XRP interacts with both support and resistance zones in the coming days. For those seeking an entry point backed by technical strength and growing conviction, XRP’s rebound at $2.75 offers one of the more compelling setups currently. TRX Holds $0.30; Can It Climb to $0.42 This Rally? TRON (TRX) is firmly defending its $0.30–$0.32 support zone even amid broader market weakness, hinting at patience by buyers. That base has become an anchor for price action, giving room for upside as momentum builds. If TRX overcomes resistance near $0.36, analysts see room to test $0.42 and possibly higher. Still, risks remain. Whale concentration, where notable holders control large portions of supply, raises concerns about sudden sell pressure once resistance levels are hit. For investors watching popular crypto coins analysis, this balance of a strong base and looming resistance offers an opportunity with caution. Holding above $0.30 could set the stage for a breakout, while failing that zone may open a retracement toward deeper support. BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Proves It Is Built for Growth BlockDAG’s rise in 2025 is not just measured by presale numbers but by the company it keeps. The project has become the Exclusive Layer-1 Blockchain Partner of BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, a partnership that few crypto projects could ever secure. Formula 1® partnerships demand proof of compliance, financial strength, and global brand stability.  By passing that test, BlockDAG has shown it is not a speculative play but a network that can withstand institutional scrutiny. The partnership also opens BlockDAG to a global audience of more than one billion F1® fans, embedding its name into mainstream visibility before exchanges even open trading. While many projects still chase validation, BlockDAG already commands it. Its Stage 1 presale price began at $0.001, and today, Batch 30 sits at a special price of $0.0013, after raising nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. More than 20,000 miners have been shipped across 130 countries, 312,000 holders have joined, and the X1 mobile app now counts over 3 million users.  For anyone asking where the smart early entry is, the answer is clear. BlockDAG combines real partnerships, proven infrastructure, and institutional-grade credibility. At $0.0013, the window for buying before the confirmed $0.05 listing is closing fast. BlockDAG Proves Scarcity, Scale, and Trust Win the Race XRP (XRP) price today may signal recovery, and Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows steady support, but both depend on fragile conditions. BlockDAG, in contrast, delivers verifiable adoption and global exposure. Its Awakening Testnet is already live, miners are shipped to over 130 countries, and the X1 mobile miner app counts more than 3 million users, proving activity is seeded before launch.  The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership adds institutional-grade validation and visibility to over a billion fans worldwide, a milestone few blockchain projects achieve. With nearly $415 million raised and Batch 30 priced at $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, BlockDAG combines scarcity with credibility. For those asking what crypto to buy today, BlockDAG is the one option with scale, proof, and urgency. XRP Price Eyes Recovery, TRON Volume Holds, But BlockDAG's BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Top Crypto Today

By: Coinstats
2025/10/01 10:00
The crypto market is in a decisive phase, with XRP (XRP) price today holding near $2.75 after flashing a TD Sequential buy signal that hints at weakening selling pressure.


Analysts believe a push above $3.00 could trigger momentum toward $5, yet this relies on sentiment aligning with technical strength. At the same time, Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows traders defending the $0.30–$0.32 support zone, and a breakout past $0.36 could open the path to $0.42.


Yet the most striking progress belongs to BlockDAG. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership, the project has raised nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. Starting from a Stage 1 price of $0.001, today’s $0.0013 Batch 30 presale offers unmatched entry before the $0.05 listing.


XRP Locks In $2.75 Support

XRP is holding steady near $2.75 support after recent volatility, and a TD Sequential buy signal has emerged, hinting that selling pressure may be weakening.


If buyers maintain momentum above this level, some analysts expect a breakout toward $5 by October. The rebound gains strength as price action forms a descending triangle pattern, a formation that often precedes sharp upward moves.


Still, this setup comes with risks. The token must break clear resistance near $3.00 to fuel further upside. Market sentiment remains cautious, with traders watching closely for how XRP interacts with both support and resistance zones in the coming days.


For those seeking an entry point backed by technical strength and growing conviction, XRP’s rebound at $2.75 offers one of the more compelling setups currently.


TRX Holds $0.30; Can It Climb to $0.42 This Rally?

TRON (TRX) is firmly defending its $0.30–$0.32 support zone even amid broader market weakness, hinting at patience by buyers. That base has become an anchor for price action, giving room for upside as momentum builds. If TRX overcomes resistance near $0.36, analysts see room to test $0.42 and possibly higher.


Still, risks remain. Whale concentration, where notable holders control large portions of supply, raises concerns about sudden sell pressure once resistance levels are hit.


For investors watching popular crypto coins analysis, this balance of a strong base and looming resistance offers an opportunity with caution. Holding above $0.30 could set the stage for a breakout, while failing that zone may open a retracement toward deeper support.


BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Proves It Is Built for Growth

BlockDAG’s rise in 2025 is not just measured by presale numbers but by the company it keeps. The project has become the Exclusive Layer-1 Blockchain Partner of BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, a partnership that few crypto projects could ever secure. Formula 1® partnerships demand proof of compliance, financial strength, and global brand stability. 


By passing that test, BlockDAG has shown it is not a speculative play but a network that can withstand institutional scrutiny. The partnership also opens BlockDAG to a global audience of more than one billion F1® fans, embedding its name into mainstream visibility before exchanges even open trading.


While many projects still chase validation, BlockDAG already commands it. Its Stage 1 presale price began at $0.001, and today, Batch 30 sits at a special price of $0.0013, after raising nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. More than 20,000 miners have been shipped across 130 countries, 312,000 holders have joined, and the X1 mobile app now counts over 3 million users. 


For anyone asking where the smart early entry is, the answer is clear. BlockDAG combines real partnerships, proven infrastructure, and institutional-grade credibility. At $0.0013, the window for buying before the confirmed $0.05 listing is closing fast.


BlockDAG Proves Scarcity, Scale, and Trust Win the Race

XRP (XRP) price today may signal recovery, and Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows steady support, but both depend on fragile conditions. BlockDAG, in contrast, delivers verifiable adoption and global exposure.


Its Awakening Testnet is already live, miners are shipped to over 130 countries, and the X1 mobile miner app counts more than 3 million users, proving activity is seeded before launch. 


The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership adds institutional-grade validation and visibility to over a billion fans worldwide, a milestone few blockchain projects achieve.


With nearly $415 million raised and Batch 30 priced at $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, BlockDAG combines scarcity with credibility. For those asking what crypto to buy today, BlockDAG is the one option with scale, proof, and urgency.


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post XRP Price Eyes Recovery, TRON Volume Holds, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Top Crypto Today appeared first on 36Crypto.

