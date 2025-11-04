XRP Price Faces Death Cross: Will It Crash Below $2 Mark?

TLDR

The XRP price currently trades at $2.27, having fallen 5.32% in the past 24 hours.

A death cross formation is developing as the 50-day moving average approaches a crossover below the 200-day line.

Whale addresses sold over 900,000 XRP tokens within just five days.

The Relative Strength Index stands at approximately 36, indicating that selling pressure continues to prevail.

The XRP price broke below the critical $2.29 support level and now faces further downside risk.

The XRP price is currently trading at $2.27, having dropped 5.32% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators show a death cross forming between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Whale activity reveals the sale of over 900,000 XRP within five days, adding pressure to the market.

The death cross pattern often signals extended bearish cycles across significant digital assets. The 50-day moving average approaches a crossover below the 200-day line, and this setup raises concerns among traders. Each failed attempt to reclaim $2.60 confirms that sellers maintain control over the market.

The flattening of the 200-day moving average suggests prolonged weakness ahead for XRP. The steep descent of the 50-day line confirms mounting short-term pressure on the asset. If the crossover confirms, it could trigger algorithmic selling and reinforce bearish sentiment across trading platforms.

XRP Price Faces Risk of $2 Crash

The one-day chart reveals intensifying weakness as key indicators converge on bearish territory. Bollinger Bands have widened, which reflects elevated volatility in recent trading sessions. The XRP price is trading near the lower band, indicating ongoing selling pressure.

The Relative Strength Index stands at approximately 36, indicating that selling strength remains dominant. XRP lingers below the 20-day simple moving average, highlighting persistent short-term weakness. The recent break below the critical $2.29 support exposes the asset to further downside risk.

Analysts point to $2.00 as the next potential level if the current trend continues. Little sign of recovery strength appears in the near term based on current chart patterns. If bearish momentum persists, the XRP price could test $1.60, which previously acted as a rebound point.

The wider crypto market crash intensified bearish sentiment across significant digital assets recently. Nearly $595.8 million in long positions were liquidated during this period. This wave of liquidation contributed to the fragile tone currently seen in market conditions.

Whale Selling Activity Intensifies Market Pressure

Large holders have accelerated their exit from XRP positions in recent sessions. Over 900,000 XRP were sold within just five days by whale addresses. This selling activity marks a substantial exit from large holders and intensifies overall market strain.

On-chain data shows a continuous reduction in holdings among specific address categories. Addresses containing between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have decreased their positions. These liquidations contribute to increased supply and lower confidence among market participants.

Historical patterns suggest that such selloffs often precede further declines in asset prices. Large wallets frequently offload their positions before deeper corrections unfold in the market. The combined effect of whale exits and bearish chart structure creates multiple downside risks.

The XRP price faces resistance at $2.45, which continues to suppress recovery attempts. Persistent sell pressure deepens anxiety across the trading community. Although brief rebounds may occur, the overall trend remains downward, as selling continues to outweigh demand.

The convergence of bearish indicators and heavy whale selling creates a challenging environment. Unless buying interest strengthens substantially, the asset could remain exposed to further declines. Key support zones below current levels will be tested if the trend continues.

