XRP Price Forecast For 2025 – 2028: Layer Brett Beats XLM On Crypto Trending Charts As Presale Raises Over $3.7M

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.922+8.42%
Stellar
XLM$0.4+3.68%
XRP
XRP$3.1218+3.37%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02519+0.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.12%

xrp-ripple2 main LBR

The crypto market is hyping again, with traders debating whether established coins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) can still deliver outsized returns. Recent headlines around the XRP price forecast have investors eyeing institutional moves, while XLM continues to carve its niche in cross-border payments. 

But in the background, a new crypto presale is stealing attention. Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum layer 2 meme token, has already raised more than $3.7m in presale funds, with tokens priced at just $0.0058. With staking rewards at roughly 706% APY, it’s climbing the trending charts and being compared to big names.

Ripple (XRP) price forecast driven by institutional demand

The Ripple (XRP) market has been fueled by institutional accumulation, with whales easing their selling pressure. Analysts following the latest XRP price forecast expect a steady climb if this trend continues. 

At its July 2025 peak, XRP reached $3.54, showing that demand is still alive. Some predictions suggest a 15% rally is possible heading into 2026 as new payment integrations, such as Brazil’s on-chain private credit platform, add utility to the XRP Ledger.

Still, the XRP price forecast remains mixed. Bulls point to long-term adoption, while skeptics highlight resistance levels near $3.80 that could take significant capital to break. For now, XRP stays in focus but may not provide the explosive gains smaller projects can deliver.

lbr

Stellar (XLM) holds steady amid market swings

While XRP steals much of the spotlight, Stellar (XLM) continues to perform steadily. The Stellar network has long been focused on fast, cheap cross-border transactions, and recent updates keep it relevant in the payments sector. Currently trading near $0.45, XLM is showing resilience despite market volatility.

The latest XLM coverage highlights stability rather than sharp moves, with analysts calling it a solid hold rather than a breakout play. Its all-time high of $0.94 feels distant, and while XLM may continue to grow gradually, it’s not sparking the same excitement as the top gainer cryptos making waves right now.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is trending with new investors

Against the backdrop of Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM), Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out as something entirely different. Built on Ethereum’s layer 2 technology, it delivers ultra-fast transactions and fees as low as $0.0001. This makes it a memecoin with real utility, breaking away from the hype-only reputation of earlier meme tokens.

The presale’s $3.7 million haul shows strong momentum. With LBRETT priced at $0.0058, early buyers are getting in at ground level. Staking yields around 706% APY, adding to the appeal, although rewards will naturally decrease as more people join. 

Comparing XRP, XLM, and LBRETT

While the Ripple (XRP) price forecast suggests modest gains and Stellar (XLM) continues its slow march forward, Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers the kind of growth potential that newer investors crave. With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a strong community-first approach, it’s positioned as one of the most exciting low-cap crypto gems in the market.

Unlike XRP, which needs institutional volume to move significantly, and XLM, which is more of a steady performer, Layer Brett has the profile of a next 100x altcoin heading into the crypto bull run of 2025.

Conclusion

As things stand, XRP and XLM remain important parts of the crypto landscape. The XRP price forecast points to gradual progress, and XLM continues to hold its place in payments. But neither offers the combination of low entry price, scalability, and massive staking rewards that Layer Brett does.

For investors scanning beyond the usual names, it’s shaping up as one of the best plays to watch in late 2025.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbr

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24791+7.74%
XRP
XRP$3.1218+3.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01442+6.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:41
Share
Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets