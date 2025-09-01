XRP Price Forecast: XRP to $10? 100x RWA Token Steals the Hype

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:24
After an eventful year in which the SEC’s malicious lawsuit against Ripple was finally settled, XRP has gained over 400%, shooting from $0.57 to trade just shy of $3. However, a new project targeting tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), Avalon X (AVLX) is getting all the attention, with experts suggesting that it could offer 100X gains to early investors.

100X RWA Token Steals the Hype

Every few years, a new crypto project launches whose potential is undeniable. Only a few investors get the opportunity to jump in at the onset, and they make millions of dollars once the broader market recognizes the project’s value. In the early 2010s, those who scooped up Bitcoin became millionaires a few years later. In 2015, Ethereum presented a similar opportunity and five years later, Solana was the hidden gem.

This year, the standout star is AvalonX (AVLX), a new blockchain project targeting the real estate industry with a platform that allows the easy and secure tokenization of any property globally.

Experts tout tokenization as the defining application of blockchain technology and believe it will attract the highest capital. Some, like the Boston Consulting Group, say it will unlock $19 trillion in value by 2033 and that any project serving this industry will skyrocket in value.

Avalon X is right at the heart of this $19 trillion revolution. The project integrates blockchain technology with the global property industry, estimated at $380 trillion. With Avalon X, access to Grupo Avalon’s nearly $1 billion project pipeline can be tokenized, with the tokens easily traded, transferred and stored once listed. 

With real estate being the largest capital reservoir in the world, security is critical. Avalon X’s blockchain platform and smart contracts guarantee security for users and have been audited by industry leader CertiK.

With the tokenization of Avalon X, real estate is no longer a preserve of the elite and wealthy. The platform eliminates barriers to entry, such as a high minimum investment, which curtails retail investors while also removing geographical restrictions, as the tokens can be traded anywhere, anytime. Additionally, it injects liquidity into real estate as the tokens can be instantly purchased.

AVLX Presale Off to a Flying Start Amid $1M Giveaway

Avalon X is powered by AVLX, the native token built to offer utility, not price speculation. AVLX entitles holders to benefits such as passive income through staking and discounts on properties developed by Grupo Avalon, a leading Caribbean developer with a portfolio of over $900 million in completed and upcoming properties.

Avalon X has capped the supply of AVLX at 2 billion tokens, with only 60% allocated to the presale, which has launched to a flying start as investors snap up their share of the tokens at a discounted price of $0.005 in Stage 1. The price is only locked in during the first phase and is expected to spike immediately after.

Analysts say the token could hit $0.5 on its debut on exchanges, generating 100x in profits for investors, but only if they jump on board before the presale phase ends. An investment of $1,000 could yield $100,000 in profits in a few months, making it one of the most lucrative investments in recent times.

What’s more, investors who participate in the presale stand a chance of being among the ten lucky winners in the $1 million giveaway. One lucky investor will also win a dream townhouse in the luxurious Avalon Eco Valley development.

Conclusion: XRP vs. AVLX

XRP remains one of the most solid investments, being the third-largest crypto after Ethereum and Bitcoin. However, with a market cap exceeding $165 billion, its ceiling is limited.

Investors seeking maximum gains are shifting to Avalon X (AVLX) during the ongoing presale, with analysts predicting a 100x return once the token hits the exchanges. With only 60% of AVLX tokens available on the presale, it’s those who act fast who will record the highest gains.

Website: https://avalonx.io/

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/xrp-price-forecast-xrp-to-10-100x-rwa-token-steals-the-hype/

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

BitcoinWorld Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement: Coinbase has officially revealed the addition of WLFI to its platform. This highly anticipated Coinbase WLFI listing marks a pivotal moment for both the token and the broader digital asset market, potentially opening doors to a wider audience of investors and increasing liquidity. For those closely watching market movements, this news is undoubtedly a game-changer, promising new avenues for engagement and investment. What Does the Coinbase WLFI Listing Mean for Investors? Coinbase is one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Its rigorous listing process means that any token added typically gains substantial credibility and exposure. The Coinbase WLFI listing signals a vote of confidence in WLFI’s project, technology, and potential. This can often lead to increased trading volume, enhanced price discovery, and greater market stability for the newly listed asset. For current WLFI holders, this development brings immediate benefits: Increased Liquidity: Access to millions of new potential buyers and sellers on Coinbase. Enhanced Visibility: WLFI will be introduced to a vast, mainstream audience. Improved Trust: A Coinbase listing often validates a project’s legitimacy and security. New investors, on the other hand, will find it easier to access WLFI through a trusted and user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of entering the market. Understanding WLFI: What is This Token All About? Before diving into trading, it is crucial to understand what WLFI represents. While specific details about WLFI’s utility and ecosystem are essential for investors to research independently, typically, tokens listed on major exchanges like Coinbase have a clear use case and a developed community. Generally, WLFI likely operates within a specific blockchain ecosystem, offering functionalities such as: Governance rights within a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Utility for accessing services or features within a particular application. Staking opportunities for network security or rewards. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence to fully grasp WLFI’s whitepaper, team, roadmap, and community engagement. The Coinbase WLFI listing is an opportunity, but informed decisions remain paramount. How Can You Prepare for the Coinbase WLFI Listing? If you are looking to engage with WLFI following its Coinbase debut, preparation is key. The initial hours and days after a major exchange listing can be volatile, presenting both opportunities and risks. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Set Up Your Coinbase Account: Ensure your account is fully verified and funded in advance. Research WLFI Thoroughly: Understand its fundamentals, market capitalization, and historical performance if available. Develop a Strategy: Decide on your entry and exit points, and consider risk management. Stay Informed: Follow official Coinbase and WLFI channels for real-time updates regarding trading pairs and availability. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic. While a Coinbase WLFI listing often brings positive sentiment, market conditions can change rapidly. Always invest responsibly and within your comfort level. What Are the Potential Challenges and Opportunities? Every significant market event comes with its share of challenges and opportunities. For WLFI, the listing on Coinbase undoubtedly creates a massive opportunity for growth and adoption. However, investors should also be aware of potential challenges. Opportunities: Significant price appreciation due to increased demand. Broader institutional interest and partnerships. Enhanced ecosystem development fueled by new capital. Challenges: Initial price volatility post-listing. Potential for ‘sell the news’ events where early investors take profits. Market competition from other established tokens. Navigating these aspects requires a balanced perspective and a commitment to continuous learning. The Coinbase WLFI listing is a major milestone, but its long-term impact will depend on various factors, including project development and overall market sentiment. In conclusion, the announcement of the Coinbase WLFI listing is a monumental event for the cryptocurrency community. It represents a significant step forward for WLFI, offering unparalleled exposure and liquidity. While the excitement is palpable, informed decision-making, thorough research, and a clear understanding of market dynamics will be essential for anyone looking to participate. This listing has the potential to reshape WLFI’s trajectory and influence the broader altcoin landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When will WLFI trading officially begin on Coinbase? A1: Coinbase typically announces a specific trading start time after the initial listing announcement. It’s best to monitor official Coinbase channels for the precise schedule. Q2: What trading pairs will be available for WLFI on Coinbase? A2: Coinbase usually lists new assets with common trading pairs like WLFI/USD, WLFI/USDT, and sometimes WLFI/EUR. Specific pairs will be confirmed by Coinbase upon listing. Q3: Is WLFI available on all Coinbase platforms? A3: New listings often begin with Coinbase Pro before expanding to the main Coinbase app and other services. Availability may also vary by region due to regulatory requirements. Q4: How can I stay updated on the latest news regarding WLFI and Coinbase? A4: For the most accurate and timely information, follow the official Coinbase blog, their social media accounts, and WLFI’s official communication channels. Q5: What should I do before investing in WLFI after the Coinbase listing? A5: Always conduct your own thorough research into WLFI’s project, technology, team, and market cap. Understand the risks involved and never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by sharing this news on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is considering suing the Trump administration to prevent global tariffs; Binance will launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contracts; Bitcoin spot ETF has experienced net outflows for three consecutive days.
Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does