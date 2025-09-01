XRP Price Forecast: XRP to $10? 100x RWA Token Steals the Hype

After an eventful year in which the SEC’s malicious lawsuit against Ripple was finally settled, XRP has gained over 400%, shooting from $0.57 to trade just shy of $3. However, a new project targeting tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), Avalon X (AVLX) is getting all the attention, with experts suggesting that it could offer 100X gains to early investors.

100X RWA Token Steals the Hype

Every few years, a new crypto project launches whose potential is undeniable. Only a few investors get the opportunity to jump in at the onset, and they make millions of dollars once the broader market recognizes the project’s value. In the early 2010s, those who scooped up Bitcoin became millionaires a few years later. In 2015, Ethereum presented a similar opportunity and five years later, Solana was the hidden gem.

This year, the standout star is AvalonX (AVLX), a new blockchain project targeting the real estate industry with a platform that allows the easy and secure tokenization of any property globally.

Experts tout tokenization as the defining application of blockchain technology and believe it will attract the highest capital. Some, like the Boston Consulting Group, say it will unlock $19 trillion in value by 2033 and that any project serving this industry will skyrocket in value.

Avalon X is right at the heart of this $19 trillion revolution. The project integrates blockchain technology with the global property industry, estimated at $380 trillion. With Avalon X, access to Grupo Avalon’s nearly $1 billion project pipeline can be tokenized, with the tokens easily traded, transferred and stored once listed.

With real estate being the largest capital reservoir in the world, security is critical. Avalon X’s blockchain platform and smart contracts guarantee security for users and have been audited by industry leader CertiK.

With the tokenization of Avalon X, real estate is no longer a preserve of the elite and wealthy. The platform eliminates barriers to entry, such as a high minimum investment, which curtails retail investors while also removing geographical restrictions, as the tokens can be traded anywhere, anytime. Additionally, it injects liquidity into real estate as the tokens can be instantly purchased.

AVLX Presale Off to a Flying Start Amid $1M Giveaway

Avalon X is powered by AVLX, the native token built to offer utility, not price speculation. AVLX entitles holders to benefits such as passive income through staking and discounts on properties developed by Grupo Avalon, a leading Caribbean developer with a portfolio of over $900 million in completed and upcoming properties.

Avalon X has capped the supply of AVLX at 2 billion tokens, with only 60% allocated to the presale, which has launched to a flying start as investors snap up their share of the tokens at a discounted price of $0.005 in Stage 1. The price is only locked in during the first phase and is expected to spike immediately after.

Analysts say the token could hit $0.5 on its debut on exchanges, generating 100x in profits for investors, but only if they jump on board before the presale phase ends. An investment of $1,000 could yield $100,000 in profits in a few months, making it one of the most lucrative investments in recent times.

What’s more, investors who participate in the presale stand a chance of being among the ten lucky winners in the $1 million giveaway. One lucky investor will also win a dream townhouse in the luxurious Avalon Eco Valley development.

Conclusion: XRP vs. AVLX

XRP remains one of the most solid investments, being the third-largest crypto after Ethereum and Bitcoin. However, with a market cap exceeding $165 billion, its ceiling is limited.

Investors seeking maximum gains are shifting to Avalon X (AVLX) during the ongoing presale, with analysts predicting a 100x return once the token hits the exchanges. With only 60% of AVLX tokens available on the presale, it’s those who act fast who will record the highest gains.

