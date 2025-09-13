XRP Price Holds Back, TRX Growth Questioned, While ’s 19.8K Miners Shipped Mark Strong Adoption

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 20:00
XRP
XRP$3.1514+3.03%
Tron
TRX$0.3516+0.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.16549+3.01%
RWAX
APP$0.00253--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002889+0.38%
BlockDAG

The XRP price run has pulled in attention, but it struggles to push past tough barriers. TRON is steady as well, though the TRX price potential depends on crossing important price zones. This leaves many unsure about its real strength moving forward. So, where should those looking for the best crypto for 2025 focus their attention?

That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) makes a bold case. With more than 3 million people already using the X1 mobile app, the adoption proof is visible and growing fast. What’s more, this is only version one. Future features include staking, NFT functions, and miner upgrades. Missing these early rewards means missing out on rare benefits that won’t return.

BlockDAG: The Untapped Strength of Mobile Mining

BlockDAG is drawing headlines not only for raising over $405 million and selling more than 26.2 billion coins, but also for the success of its X1 mobile miner. More than 3 million people are already using the app, yet the current version is still in its basic form. Updates will soon add staking, NFT features, and customization options. That means those active today can earn OG ranks and reward tiers that will never be available again. For anyone asking about the best crypto for 2025, this early edge is unmatched.

The urgency is real. Each day, early badges and rewards are being locked in, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. Short videos showing how simple the miner is to set up are spreading quickly, with many calling it plug-and-play. Future updates will tie mining directly to BDAG coin use, giving early users benefits that could add lasting value.

At the same time, the presale is setting new records. Batch 30 has pushed the coin price to $0.03, yet it is still offered at only $0.0013 for a limited period. This gives a 2900% ROI window that has already driven more than 320,000 holders to jump in, with large buyers stacking up fast. So far, over 19,800 miners have been shipped worldwide, further proving adoption is real and expanding.

BlockDAG4356 3

BlockDAG is more than a presale. It is a fast-growing network rewarding early participants with access, mining tools, and direct earning power. With the X1 app growing daily and a presale window that won’t last, BlockDAG has positioned itself as the clear best crypto for 2025.

XRP Price Struggles to Push Higher

The XRP price climb has been one of the key stories this year, but every time it nears heavy resistance levels, it stalls. The chart shows strength, but repeated failures to break through keep caution high. Without a solid breakout, the coin risks staying stuck in a pattern of brief jumps followed by corrections. That leaves many waiting for clearer signs before calling it the next strong run.

BlockDAG4356 4

Looking ahead, the XRP price rally depends on whether it can build enough pressure to cross those levels. Ripple’s use in payments and transfers supports its long-term case, but the market wants more than sideways action to gain trust. If XRP can stay steady at current marks and push through resistance, it could secure a stronger place in the years ahead. Until then, it stays stable but undecided.

TRX Price Potential Hinges on Resistance

The TRX price is holding near $0.33, with analysts saying a push beyond $0.37 could open targets of $0.40–$0.42 by late September. If it slips under $0.33, it could fall toward $0.30–$0.31, with the 100-day EMA giving support. Projections for 2025 place TRX between $0.39 and $0.73, while long-term 2030 outlooks range from around $0.42 to over $3.50.

BlockDAG4356 1

TRON’s strength lies in its large base of users. It remains one of the leading blockchains for stablecoin movement and DeFi activity. If this trend grows, TRX could hold a stronger role in the market. In the short term, technical lines will decide the next move, but the broader forecasts leave room for future growth. That makes TRX worth watching closely.

Final Thoughts

XRP is steady after its rally, but doubts remain on whether it can truly move higher. TRON shows strength too, yet the TRX price potential rests on clearing resistance and keeping momentum. Both coins hold value, but neither offers the unique early access rewards now tied to BlockDAG.
With 3 million users on its X1 app, $405 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and over 19,800 miners shipped, BlockDAG is proving real adoption. Batch 30 is live at $0.03, yet the limited $0.0013 offer creates a rare 2900% ROI opening. Add in upcoming features like staking and NFTs, and it’s clear why BlockDAG is being called the best crypto for 2025.

blockdag

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00601-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01829-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.2448+0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016834+4.22%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06534+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?