XRP Price Prediction 2030; Based Eggman Presale and XRP Ripple Could Make Life-Changing Profits Next Cycle

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 15:24
Ripple (XRP) has rebounded strongly from $2.70 support, rising to $2.79 and securing a 56% recovery from its yearly lows. Whale accumulation of 340 million XRP during this correction has fueled optimism that Ripple (XRP) could once again become a leader in the next market cycle. Analysts highlight resistance at $2.96 as the key breakout zone, with a potential rally toward $3.88 if buyers take control. With ETF approval odds above 80% heading into October, XRP’s 2030 price prediction ranges from $10 to as high as $500 depending on institutional flows. Yet while XRP’s long-term potential is debated, investors seeking life-changing profits in the near term are turning to Based Eggman ($GGs), a viral presale capturing attention as the next big meme coin.

$GGs Presale Offers Ground-Floor Entry

Unlike Ripple (XRP), which already commands a multi-billion-dollar market cap, Based Eggman ($GGs) is at its earliest stage. Its presale offers investors the lowest entry point, creating the possibility for 20x to 50x returns as the token lists and demand rises. Scarcity-driven tokenomics and staking mechanics are designed to reward holders, reducing early sell-offs and driving long-term value. Investors who once saw massive gains from Shiba Inu or Dogecoin understand that these opportunities appear only at presale levels. Based Eggman ($GGs) is that opportunity in 2025.

$GGs Viral Growth Outpaces Legacy Tokens

Ripple (XRP) thrives on institutional adoption, but retail excitement has shifted toward Based Eggman ($GGs). Social media is amplifying memes, contests, and presale updates, fueling viral momentum. Analysts argue that community energy is the single most important driver of meme coin success, and $GGs has it in abundance. While Ripple (XRP) faces regulatory hurdles and ETF uncertainty, Based Eggman ($GGs) is exploding in real time, with every presale milestone proving its momentum.

$GGs as the Next Cycle Profit Maker

The 2030 cycle could see Ripple (XRP) trading in the hundreds if ETFs succeed, but Based Eggman ($GGs) does not require institutional backing to thrive. Its growth comes directly from retail energy, cultural relevance, and planned integrations like crypto streaming platforms. These additional utilities give $GGs staying power beyond the meme. For investors asking how to make life-changing profits in the next cycle, the answer may not be waiting until 2030 for XRP, but buying $GGs during presale right now.

Conclusion: XRP Future vs. $GGs Present

Ripple (XRP) has the fundamentals to deliver long-term growth by 2030, but Based Eggman ($GGs) offers the presale momentum to make life-changing profits today. Investors positioning early in $GGs stand to capture exponential upside, while XRP continues its slower march toward institutional adoption. The most anticipated opportunity of 2025 isn’t waiting for XRP’s next cycle — it’s joining Based Eggman ($GGs) presale before it explodes.

More details can be found on their official channels:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
