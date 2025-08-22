The post XRP Price Prediction: $50 or Bearish Retrace Below $1? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

For years, XRP has carried the reputation of being the “sleeping giant” of crypto. Loyal holders believe that once the token begins its long-awaited pump, it will never look back. But no market moves in a straight line. Even the giants of traditional finance such as Amazon and Google went through phases of explosive growth followed by sharp retracements. So, the big question is: will XRP follow the same path and retrace into a bear market, or is it building momentum for something far bigger?

In an interview with Digital Outlook, experts like Jake Claver say the answer depends on the levels XRP can reach. If the asset fails to cross into the $50 to $100 range, its liquidity may not be enough to serve the massive global payment flows it was designed for.

In that case, XRP could retrace like many other cryptos before it. But if it breaks into that higher valuation zone, the token could finally achieve the stability it needs to function as a true settlement layer for global finance.

The Liquidity Factor

XRP’s future hinges on liquidity. At decent levels like $10 to $13, the token might look impressive to retail investors, but it falls short of what is required to handle trillions of dollars in daily settlement.

On the other hand, a well-orchestrated push into higher price zones could make it possible for XRP to serve roles in global FX markets, stock settlements, and even systems like SWIFT.

A Perfect Storm of Catalysts

What could ignite such a surge?

The rise of XRP ETFs : Institutional inflows could create supply shocks.



: Institutional inflows could create supply shocks. Tether concerns : If liquidity dries up in USDT, investors may rotate into XRP.



: If liquidity dries up in USDT, investors may rotate into XRP. Bitcoin’s systemic risks : A sharp Bitcoin crash could force institutions to look for assets with faster, more efficient settlement options.



: A sharp Bitcoin crash could force institutions to look for assets with faster, more efficient settlement options. Global macro events: Economic instability often accelerates the adoption of real-time financial tools.



If these conditions align, XRP could move far faster than traditional market watchers expect. “I do see XRP being somewhere in the four-digit range,” Claver said.