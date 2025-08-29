XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Raoul Pal Says Token Entering “Full Port” Phase for Massive Rally

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 16:00
TLDR

  • Raoul Pal believes XRP is entering a “full porting” phase that signals the end of a long consolidation period
  • XRP has formed recurring patterns of triangles and wedges followed by breakouts throughout its history since 2014
  • The token currently trades around $2.90 near resistance at $3, forming what appears to be a continuation pattern
  • Pal expects money rotation from Bitcoin into altcoins like XRP as part of the current market cycle
  • Historical precedent shows XRP has surged dramatically after similar consolidation periods, including a rise from $0.20 to over $2 in 2021

Raoul Pal, CEO of Global Macro Investor, says XRP is approaching a breakout that could end years of price compression. The prominent analyst shared his view that the token is entering what he calls “full porting,” a phase where assets escape long consolidation periods and begin new uptrends.

XRP currently trades around $2.90, down 3.4% on the day and nearly 7% over the past week. The token faces resistance at the $3 level, which it has struggled to reclaim since its 2021 rally.

xrp priceXRP Price

Pal’s analysis centers on XRP’s recurring cycle of consolidation followed by explosive breakouts. He shared a chart tracking the token’s price history since 2014, highlighting several instances where XRP formed triangles and wedges before surging higher.

The first major pattern occurred between 2014 and early 2017. XRP traded inside a large descending triangle for nearly three years before breaking out. This led to the historic rally that peaked at $3.30 in January 2018.

After that top, XRP entered a deep correction that lasted until mid-2020. The price fell within a falling wedge pattern during this period. XRP broke out of this wedge in late 2020 and climbed through 2021, reaching $1.96 by April of that year.

Market Rotation Dynamics

According to Pal, the crypto market operates like a “waiting room” where different assets prepare to launch at different times. He believes Ethereum has already moved out of this waiting phase, pointing to ETH’s nearly 70% gain since July and its recent new all-time high.

Pal sees XRP as no longer waiting but actively in the process of full porting to higher levels. This comes despite XRP being down nearly 4% this month, following an impressive 35% rally in July 2025.

The analyst expects money to continue rotating from Bitcoin into altcoins. This pattern typically occurs after Bitcoin reaches new highs and begins to consolidate. Bitcoin recently surged above $124,000 before pulling back, shifting attention toward alternative cryptocurrencies.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP formed another consolidation from 2021 until late 2024, this time in a broad descending triangle. The token broke upward from this pattern in November 2024, quickly moving through the $1, $2, and $3 psychological levels.

Source: TradingView

Since its late-2024 breakout, XRP has formed a smaller triangular pattern that resembles a pennant. These structures often signal continuation of the existing trend. A push above the upper boundary would confirm the breakout remains active and support Pal’s full port thesis.

However, failure to hold the current structure could send prices back toward the earlier breakout zone around $1.70 to $2.

Pal highlighted Bitcoin’s historical correlation with global money supply growth, particularly the M2 measure. Bitcoin typically follows M2 expansion with about a twelve-week lag. As global liquidity increases, money flows first into Bitcoin and then into altcoins like XRP.

The analyst pointed to improving regulatory conditions, sovereign crypto accumulation, and Wall Street’s growing acceptance of digital assets. He compared the current environment to 2017, when the last major altcoin boom occurred.

Pal believes the current crypto cycle has substantial room to continue. His research suggests the bull market could extend into early or mid-2026. He expects central banks to maintain loose monetary conditions as they deal with large debt rollovers.

The United States, China, Japan, and Europe all need to refinance significant amounts of debt. This requirement should keep liquidity flowing through the financial system and into risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

The post XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Raoul Pal Says Token Entering "Full Port" Phase for Massive Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.

