XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Hit $6, Sunny Mining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 21:18
Bitcoin
BTC$115,714.58+0.50%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003525+1.81%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24036-0.62%
XRP
XRP$3.1298+3.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016945+3.34%
RWAX
APP$0.00252+0.51%

Expectations of a September interest rate cut continue to boost market risk appetite. Analysts believe that Ripple (XRP), with its improved compliance status following its settlement with the SEC and its cross-border payment advantages, has become the next candidate for cryptocurrency ETF approval. The market expects its price to reach $6.

Sunny Mining today announced the launch of its XRP mobile mining app. Users can remotely mine major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP, without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.

This means that ordinary investors only need a smartphone to participate in the mining of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and ETC at any time, truly entering a new era of low-threshold shared digital economy.

The application combines AI-driven cloud computing optimization with a global green data center network to achieve low energy consumption and environmentally friendly operation while ensuring computing performance.

Caratteristiche principali dell’applicazione mobile per il mining di XRP:

Mining efficiente e conveniente: l’allocazione intelligente della potenza di calcolo consente una partecipazione senza sforzo da parte degli utenti, con una generazione di entrate stabile e trasparente.

Garanzia di sicurezza di alto livello: la doppia protezione di McAfee e Cloudflare, combinata con la crittografia SSL/TLS e il monitoraggio del sistema in tempo reale, fornisce una protezione completa dei fondi degli utenti.

Operazioni legittime e conformi: regolamentato da diverse autorità, tra cui la Financial Conduct Authority del Regno Unito, che aderisce rigorosamente a quadri normativi come MiCA per stabilire nuovi parametri di riferimento per la conformità del settore.

Meccanismo di regolamento trasparente: regolamento automatico giornaliero dei rendimenti della potenza di calcolo cloud, con guadagni in tempo reale e stato operativo visibili sulla dashboard.

Assistenza globale: il servizio clienti multilingue attivo 24 ore su 24 garantisce una risoluzione tempestiva delle richieste degli utenti.

Regolamento e reinvestimento multivaluta: supporta i rendimenti nei principali token, tra cui XRP, USDT e USDC, con reinvestimento con un solo clic che consente una crescita composta.

How to participate in Sunny Mining cloud mining (4 steps)

1. Register and claim your bonus

Visit the Sunny Mining website or download the official app (available for Android and iOS) to register and receive a $15 USD newbie bonus.

  1. Select a contract and activate your hashrate. Open the app, select your preferred cryptocurrency (such as BTC, ETH, or XRP) and contract period, and complete the deposit to activate your chosen contract. Sunny Mining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and needs:

Entry-level contracts (2–10 days): Shorter contracts, suitable for beginners.

Medium-term contracts (11–30 days): Balanced duration and returns, suitable for steady accumulation.

Premium contracts (30–50 days): Designed for long-term users, offering higher computing power and greater potential returns.

More profit details can be found on the Sunny Mining contract page.

3. Start Mining with One Click

Click the “Start Mining” button and the system will automatically allocate computing power from Sunny Mining’s global data centers. No configuration is required, and it runs in real time.

4. View earnings and securely withdraw funds

Earnings are automatically settled daily. Users can check their progress at any time in the app dashboard and securely withdraw funds to their personal wallet.

The Sunny Mining platform has a simple interface, is equipped with a secure wallet and intelligent computing power scheduling functions, allowing global users to easily participate in crypto mining and experience an automated, barrier-free passive income model.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Are there any additional fees or electricity costs?

No. All mining computing power is run entirely in the cloud, which does not consume the user’s phone battery. The platform uses green energy such as wind and solar power, avoiding the high electricity costs of traditional mining machines.

Q2: What payment and settlement currencies are supported?

Sunny Mining supports 12 major tokens, including XRP, USDT, USDC, BTC, DOGE, and SOL, allowing users to freely choose according to their needs.

Q3: Do I need to handle taxes?

If you invest in SunnyMining, you do not need to handle taxes yourself. The platform complies with the laws and regulations of each country, and our compliance team is responsible for all related matters. If regulatory authorities request documents, Sunny Mining will provide users with relevant certifications.

In summary

Sunny Mining’s XRP mobile mining app offers users a brand new mining experience with its compliance, security, low barriers to entry, and high performance. With increasing regulatory clarity, XRP’s role in cross-border payments and potential ETF approvals continues to rise. Sunny Mining not only demonstrates technological innovation but also provides investors with stable and transparent value growth opportunities.

If you want to experience zero-barrier XRP mobile mining and earn daily passive income, sign up for Sunny Mining now and start your crypto wealth journey.

Official Website:https://www.sunnymining.com

Official App:https://www.sunnymining.com/xml/index.html#/app

About Sunny Mining

Founded in 2019, Sunny Mining is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Its business covers 195 countries and regions worldwide, serving over 9 million users and operating over 100 professional data centers. The company has long adhered to green mining and widely adopted renewable energy such as wind power and solar power to reduce carbon emissions and operating costs.

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/expected-to-hit-6-sunny-mining-launches-xrp-mobile-mining-app/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Union
U$0.010107+8.91%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004179-1.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+2.08%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 21:59
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006062-4.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001016+7.39%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 22:16
Share
Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

Genius Group, a Nasdaq-listed AI-driven education company, has approved a plan to split potential winnings from two major lawsuits between its shareholders and Bitcoin treasury. The company says it could recover more than $1 billion in damages from the combined cases. In a press release on Thursday, the Singapore-based company announced that its board of directors has approved a distribution plan for any net damages it recovers. According to the statement, 50% of any funds won in court would be paid out to shareholders as a special dividend, while the remaining 50% would be used to purchase Bitcoin. CEO Roger Hamilton said the decision was made to ensure that any court victories benefit shareholders directly. “The Company has two legal cases, one filed and one pending, in which we are seeking combined damages of over $1 billion,” he said. Genius Group Targets $1B in Damages—50% to Shareholders, 50% to Bitcoin The company’s first lawsuit, already filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks over $750 million in damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The suit names four individuals, including former SEC Chairman John Clayton, and alleges misconduct that caused financial harm to Genius Group. A second lawsuit is still pending and centers on allegations of naked short selling and market manipulation. The firm says preliminary analysis of its 2023 trading data shows damages between $251 million and $262 million. Its legal team, led by attorney Wes Christian, is currently updating the claim with more recent trading records, and expects the damage estimate to increase significantly before filing. “As both lawsuits are being pursued by the Company to recover damages caused by third parties directly to our shareholders, the Board believes that 100% of any proceeds from the successful outcome of these cases should be directly distributed or reinvested for the benefit of shareholders.” Roger said. 50% of legal wins go to $GNS shareholders as special dividend, 50% to $BTC Bitcoin Treasury. No guarantee how much we recover, but in a utopian alternate universe where justice prevails $1B damages = $7/share dividend + 5,000 $BTC . In a Saylor double alternate universe where… pic.twitter.com/x3sNg4UaoK — Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) June 26, 2025 Genius Group said the upcoming short selling lawsuit is currently in its final review and will include revised damage estimates based on continued tracking of share trading activity. There’s no timeline yet for when either case may conclude, and the company cautioned that there’s no certainty around the final outcome or the amount of damages it may recover. Still, Genius Group has laid out a clear post-trial roadmap. Once any net damages are collected, after deducting legal fees, recovery costs, and taxes, the funds will be split. Shareholders would receive a dividend, while the company would use the other half to add to its Bitcoin holdings. If successful, the strategy could set the stage for one of the largest corporate Bitcoin purchases linked directly to litigation proceeds. The company did not disclose how much Bitcoin it currently holds but has previously described itself as a “Bitcoin-first” organization . Genius Group is listed on the NYSE American under the ticker GNS. Any payouts or purchases will follow regulations from the SEC, the NYSE, and Singaporean authorities. Court Drama Eases as Genius Group Resumes Bitcoin Buying Spree Post Legal Freeze Following a turbulent legal standoff that saw Genius Group barred from raising funds and forced to offload part of its Bitcoin treasury, the education and AI-focused firm is now back on the offensive. On April 3, a New York court temporarily prohibited Genius Group from selling shares or using investor funds to purchase Bitcoin, citing ongoing lawsuits linked to its scrapped deal with Fatbrain AI (LZGI). 🚨 A New York court restricts Genius Group from raising funds or buying Bitcoin, forcing the company to sell part of its Bitcoin treasury amid legal battles and financial strain. #Crypto #Regulation https://t.co/Evr2bOXIQ7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 3, 2025 Allegations of fraud involving executives Michael Moe and Peter Ritz escalated into a full-blown legal freeze. The court injunction, backed by an SEC complaint, also halted the company’s $150 million at-the-market share offering. Forced to stay afloat, Genius sold down its BTC holdings from 440 BTC to 430 BTC as operations came under pressure. However, a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in May reversed the freeze , clearing the way for Genius to re-enter the market. On May 22, the company confirmed a new Bitcoin purchase of 24.5 BTC, boosting its treasury to 85.5 BTC at an average cost of $99,700 per coin, a total of $8.5 million invested. 🔓 @GeniusGroupAI has resumed Bitcoin accumulation after a U.S. court lifted its treasury ban, boosting holdings by 40% to 85.5 BTC and reaffirming its 1,000 BTC target. #Bitcoin #GeniusGroup https://t.co/fOrMLXv12D — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 23, 2025 That marks a 40% increase since the freeze was lifted, positioning Genius Group back in the ranks of corporate Bitcoin accumulators. In November 2024, Genius Group (GNS) adopted a “Bitcoin-first” treasury strategy , naming BTC its primary reserve asset. The company pledged to allocate 90% of its current and future reserves to Bitcoin, citing strong long-term confidence in the asset. 🚀 @GeniusGroupLtd_ is going "Bitcoin-first," committing 90% of its reserves to Bitcoin! With a $120 million investment plan, they're paving the way for corporate crypto adoption. #Bitcoin #CryptoAdoption https://t.co/S7HLQ1RkeX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 12, 2024 To begin, Genius plans to use $120 million from its $150 million ATM funding facility to purchase Bitcoin.
Threshold
T$0.0168+2.31%
Union
U$0.01177+4.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,731.04+0.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/27 19:21
Share

Trending News

More

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?