ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post XRP Price Prediction: Expert Says Utility Could Push Price to $50,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has spent most of 2025 trading near $3, holding steady while other assets move up and down. Banks are forming partnerships, institutions are buying XRP in large quantities, and Ripple continues expanding its network. Yet many investors are asking the same question: why isn’t the price moving? According to market expert Jake Claver, this …The post XRP Price Prediction: Expert Says Utility Could Push Price to $50,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has spent most of 2025 trading near $3, holding steady while other assets move up and down. Banks are forming partnerships, institutions are buying XRP in large quantities, and Ripple continues expanding its network. Yet many investors are asking the same question: why isn’t the price moving? According to market expert Jake Claver, this …

XRP Price Prediction: Expert Says Utility Could Push Price to $50,000

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/31 00:26
XRP
XRP$2,5424+8,78%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,0005168+13,85%
EPNS
PUSH$0,01507-0,72%
NEAR
NEAR$2,79-5,00%
Movement
MOVE$0,06684+6,84%
XRP Price Prediction

The post XRP Price Prediction: Expert Says Utility Could Push Price to $50,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP has spent most of 2025 trading near $3, holding steady while other assets move up and down. Banks are forming partnerships, institutions are buying XRP in large quantities, and Ripple continues expanding its network. Yet many investors are asking the same question: why isn’t the price moving?

According to market expert Jake Claver, this quiet period is not a sign of weakness but a setup for what he calls the calm before the storm. He believes that XRP’s next move could be driven not by hype or speculation but by real-world utility and massive institutional demand.

Why the Price Is Still Flat

XRP’s market cap often sparks debate. Critics say it is too large to grow further, but that view confuses crypto networks with traditional companies. XRP is not a stock. It is a digital asset used to move value across the XRP Ledger. The network’s worth depends on how much money flows through it, not on corporate profits.

Claver compares it to the global email system. Billions of messages are sent daily, creating huge transactional volume. XRP’s value will follow a similar path as global payment systems adopt blockchain for cross-border settlement. This shift is slow but inevitable, and when it happens, XRP’s market cap will no longer be a limit. It will be a reflection of global liquidity needs.

Institutional Accumulation Continues

While retail investors watch for big green candles, institutions accumulate quietly. They spread out purchases to avoid moving the price sharply. Many large financial players are preparing for XRP-based products and ETFs, meaning they need to hold significant reserves. That accumulation takes time and is often invisible to the average investor.

These quiet moves are setting the stage for a major supply shock. When banks and funds need XRP for settlement at scale, available supply on exchanges could dry up quickly, pushing prices upward.

The Derivatives Market Catalyst

Claver predicts XRP’s long-term value could be tied to a much larger opportunity: the tokenization of the global derivatives market. Over the next three to five years, he expects XRP to play a central role in this transformation.

The derivatives market is estimated to be worth between $400 trillion and $4 quadrillion, making it the largest financial system in existence. Ripple once developed a project called Codius, designed for smart contracts and potentially linked to XRP’s settlement layer. If XRP becomes the bridge asset for derivatives settlement, Claver says the token could reach prices between $10,000 and $50,000.

He explains that this would not be speculation but a result of pure utility. For XRP to process daily settlements worth trillions, it must hold a high and stable price. Such a role could position XRP as a tier-one risk-free asset similar to U.S. Treasuries, at the heart of global finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0,000000000000064+6,66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105 708,94+1,15%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096-0,10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12506+3,84%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007642-0,27%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2,5389+8,71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007201-0,82%
FUND
FUND$0,01374--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21

Trending News

More

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 528,38
$105 528,38$105 528,38

+0,45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 542,28
$3 542,28$3 542,28

+0,64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5424
$2,5424$2,5424

+0,52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,03
$166,03$166,03

-0,15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17885
$0,17885$0,17885

-0,21%