XRP Price Prediction For August 20

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 11:14
XRP Price

The price of XRP slipped by 5% in the last 24 hours, falling to $2.89. On the surface, it looks like just another dip in a volatile market. But when you zoom out, the charts are painting a bigger picture that could determine XRP’s direction in the weeks and months ahead.

A Warning From the Weekly Chart

Technical analysts have been sounding the alarm for weeks. The weekly chart shows a classic sign of weakness: a bearish divergence. While the price of XRP has been pushing up to new highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving lower.

This split between price and momentum often suggests the rally is running out of steam. In fact, the last time XRP flashed a similar pattern was in late 2020, and what followed was a painful correction that stretched over several months.

Right now, XRP looks strong on the surface, but under the hood momentum is fading. The analyst said that it does not mean an immediate crash, but it raises the chances of a deeper pullback as we move into September and October.

The Daily View: Sideways Now, Pressure Ahead

Looking at the daily chart, XRP’s structure has been bearish ever since the token broke below $3.40. The coin is now caught in a sideways range, with buyers and sellers battling between:

  • Support at $2.90 to $3.00 (immediate cushion), then $2.75, and a deeper zone at $2.55 to $2.62.
  • Resistance at $3.10 to $3.15 and a heavier ceiling between $3.35 to $3.40.

For now, the $2.90 level is acting as a line in the sand. If XRP manages to hold above it, the token could grind sideways for a while. But a confirmed breakdown below that support could drag the price toward $2.75 or lower.

Echoes of Early 2024

XRP’s current setup mirrors what happened earlier this year. Back in January through March, XRP traded in a choppy sideways range before sliding lower. The structure today looks almost identical.

The same script plays out with small bounces in the short term but a heavier trend pulling XRP down over the next few weeks.

